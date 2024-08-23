Scholarship Name 1: Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2024-25

Description: The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to

support meritorious students from all corners of the country

in pursuing their undergraduate education. This empowers them

to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and

realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves

and their communities and contribute towards India’s future

socio-economic development.

Eligibility: • Students must be enrolled in the first year of a full-time regular undergraduate (UG) degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute.

• Must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 60% marks

• The annual household income should be up to INR 15,00,000 per year (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than INR 2,50,000)

• Open for resident Indian citizens only. An aptitude test is mandatory.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2024

Description: The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2024, one of India’s largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation. This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

Eligibility: Open to school students from Class 6 to 12 and undergraduate

& postgraduate students from the top 100 NIRF universities/

colleges, undergraduate students from IITs, and students pursuing

MBA/PGDM courses from IIMs. Applicants must have scored a

minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their gross

annual family income must be up to INR 6 lakh (Up to INR 3 lakh

for Class 6-12 students).

Prizes & Rewards: • Classes 6 to 12: INR 15,000 each

• UG Students: Up to INR 50,000

• PG Students: Up to INR 70,000

• UG Students from IITs: Up to INR 2,00,000

• MBA Students from IIMs: Up to INR 7,50,000

Last Date to Apply: 01-10-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Alstom India Scholarship 2024-25

Description: Alstom India is offering this scholarship to provide financial support to students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropping out of college.

Eligibility: • Students studying in any year of professional graduation in STEM courses can apply.

• Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their

previous academic year/semester.

• The annual family income of the applicants must be less

than or equal to INR 6,00,000 from all sources.

• The scholarship is open to students residing in locations

such as Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu),

Kolkata (West Bengal), Madhepura (Bihar), Sri City

(Andhra Pradesh), or Vadodara (Gujarat).

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 75,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 4: Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: Legrand invites applications from meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students and students with single parents or orphans pursuing B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., or other undergraduate degrees in Finance or Science (such as B.Sc., B.Com., B.B.A., etc.) across India. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students to pursue a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.

Eligibility: • The scholarship is open to meritorious girls, differently-

abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students and

students with single parents or orphans across India.

• Applicants must have secured admission in B.Tech.,

B.E., B.Arch., B.B.A., B.Com., or B.Sc. degrees in India.

• Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the year 2023–24.

• Girl students must have secured a minimum of 70% and

above marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations.

• Special category* students must have secured 60% marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations. Exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

• The annual family income of the applicant from all sources

must be less than INR 5,00,000.

• Preference will be given to special category* students.

*Special category: Differently-abled girl students, LGBTQ+ s

tudents, Covid-affected students, and students with single

parents or orphans.

Prizes & Rewards: • Girl students are awarded 60% course fees up to INR 60,000

per year till the completion of course based on academic performance.

• Students in the special category* will be awarded 80% fees up to

INR 1,00,000 per year till the completion of the course based

on academic performance.

*Special category: Differently-abled girl students, LGBTQ+

students, Covid-affected students, and students with single

parents or orphans.

• Exclusive one-to-one and one-to-many mentorship sessions, we

binars/workshops from industry experts at Rolls-Royce India

Last Date to Apply: 05-09-2024

Application mode: Online applications only