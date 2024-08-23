Live
- Elegance and Tradition Take Center Stage at Handloom Fashion Show
- Court issues summons to Revanna & 8 others in kidnap case
- Revolutionising Health Monitoring: AI Health App ‘Quick Vitals’ Launched
- Sowmya Janu Inaugurates Hand to Hand Handloom Expo
- Bina Mehta Inaugurates Exquisite 9-Day Patola Art Exhibition at Labels Pop-Up Space
- Z category security for Governor
- Manorathangal: A tribute to MT Vasudevan Nair's literary legacy
- SJ Suryah reveals unmade ‘Kushi 2’ with Pawan Kalyan
- New solid waste management plant inaugurated by MP
- Yuvraj Singh biopic on cards: T-Series and 200 Not Out Cinema team up for epic film
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2024-25
|Description:
|The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to
|support meritorious students from all corners of the country
|in pursuing their undergraduate education. This empowers them
|to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and
|realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves
|and their communities and contribute towards India’s future
|socio-economic development.
|Eligibility:
|• Students must be enrolled in the first year of a full-time regular undergraduate (UG) degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute.
|• Must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 60% marks
|• The annual household income should be up to INR 15,00,000 per year (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than INR 2,50,000)
|• Open for resident Indian citizens only. An aptitude test is mandatory.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/RFS11
|Scholarship Name 2:
|SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2024
|Description:
|The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2024, one of India’s largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation. This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.
|Eligibility:
|Open to school students from Class 6 to 12 and undergraduate
|& postgraduate students from the top 100 NIRF universities/
|colleges, undergraduate students from IITs, and students pursuing
|MBA/PGDM courses from IIMs. Applicants must have scored a
|minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their gross
|annual family income must be up to INR 6 lakh (Up to INR 3 lakh
|for Class 6-12 students).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|• Classes 6 to 12: INR 15,000 each
|• UG Students: Up to INR 50,000
|• PG Students: Up to INR 70,000
|• UG Students from IITs: Up to INR 2,00,000
|• MBA Students from IIMs: Up to INR 7,50,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|01-10-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SBIFS7
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Alstom India Scholarship 2024-25
|Description:
|Alstom India is offering this scholarship to provide financial support to students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropping out of college.
|Eligibility:
|• Students studying in any year of professional graduation in STEM courses can apply.
|• Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their
|previous academic year/semester.
|• The annual family income of the applicants must be less
|than or equal to INR 6,00,000 from all sources.
|• The scholarship is open to students residing in locations
|such as Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu),
|Kolkata (West Bengal), Madhepura (Bihar), Sri City
|(Andhra Pradesh), or Vadodara (Gujarat).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 75,000 (one-time)
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-09-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/AISDG7
|Scholarship Name 4:
|Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program 2024-25
|Description:
|Legrand invites applications from meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students and students with single parents or orphans pursuing B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., or other undergraduate degrees in Finance or Science (such as B.Sc., B.Com., B.B.A., etc.) across India. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students to pursue a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.
|Eligibility:
|• The scholarship is open to meritorious girls, differently-
|abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students and
|students with single parents or orphans across India.
|• Applicants must have secured admission in B.Tech.,
|B.E., B.Arch., B.B.A., B.Com., or B.Sc. degrees in India.
|• Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the year 2023–24.
|• Girl students must have secured a minimum of 70% and
|above marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations.
|• Special category* students must have secured 60% marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations. Exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis.
|• The annual family income of the applicant from all sources
|must be less than INR 5,00,000.
|• Preference will be given to special category* students.
|*Special category: Differently-abled girl students, LGBTQ+ s
|tudents, Covid-affected students, and students with single
|parents or orphans.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|• Girl students are awarded 60% course fees up to INR 60,000
|per year till the completion of course based on academic performance.
|• Students in the special category* will be awarded 80% fees up to
|INR 1,00,000 per year till the completion of the course based
|on academic performance.
|*Special category: Differently-abled girl students, LGBTQ+
|students, Covid-affected students, and students with single
|parents or orphans.
|• Exclusive one-to-one and one-to-many mentorship sessions, we
|binars/workshops from industry experts at Rolls-Royce India
|Last Date to Apply:
|05-09-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/LFLS9
