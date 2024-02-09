Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1: Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarships 2024

Description: Inlaks Shivdasani Scholarships 2024 is a merit-based opportunity offered by the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation (a non-profit organisation), to Indian students pursuing postgraduate studies at European, American, and UK universities abroad.

Eligibility: Open for an Indian passport holders who have a first-class or equivalent degree from recognised Indian universities/institutions. Students must have scored 65% in the Arts related subjects and 70% in Maths and Science related subjects. Applicants must be proficient in English and have received a valid deferred offer letter for the current academic year.

Prizes & Rewards:

A maximum of USD 1,00,000 and other benefits (one-time)

Last Date to Apply: 22-03-2024

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Scholarship Name 2: JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship for Fall 2024 to Spring 2025

Description: The J N Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies at the sole discretion of the Trustees of the concerned Trusts.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India.

Candidates must be interested to pursue Postgraduate/Doctoral/Postdoctoral studies abroad.

Candidates who are at the end of the 1st year and entering into the second year of their overseas studies (Fall 2024 – Spring 2025) are also eligible to apply. This is applicable only if the minimum duration of the course is 2 years and there is at least one full academic year remaining to complete at the time of award of the loan scholarship, which is normally by July of any calendar year.

Candidates must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2024.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship of up to Rs. 10 lakhs

Last Date to Apply: 15-03-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Disha Scholarship Program

Description: An initiative of Birlasoft to offer financial assistance and support to individuals, facilitating their educational pursuits and ensuring the successful completion of their academic journey.

Eligibility: Only Female students

Students domiciled in Delhi-NCR or Pune enrolled in the first year of General/Professional Undergraduate courses at premier NIRF institutions or accredited universities and colleges across India.

Candidates must have scored 65% in aggregate or an equivalent CGPA in the Grade 12 board examination from Delhi-NCR and Pune in 2023.

The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed INR 5 lakh.

Applicants must fall within the age bracket of 17 to 29 years at the time of submitting their applications.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 25,000 annually

Last Date to Apply: 15-03-2024