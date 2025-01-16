Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1: ZScholars Program 2024-25

Description: ZS Associates India Pvt. Ltd. invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate courses in institutes located in Delhi, Pune, Chennai, or Bengaluru. The scholarship aims to support meritorious students from low-income families to continue their higher education.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open to students across India pursuing their first year of undergraduate studies at institutions in Delhi, Pune, Chennai, or Bengaluru. Eligible general UG courses include B.A., B.Com, B.Ed, B.Pharm, B.Sc., B.Sc. (Statistics), Bachelor of Social Work, Bachelor of Mass Communication, BBA/BBM/BBS, BCA, and B.Sc. (IT). Eligible professional UG courses encompass B.Arch, B.Tech/B.E., B.A. LLB (Integrated), BDS, LLB, MBBS, B.Sc. Nursing, and B.Tech + M.Tech (Integrated 5-year program). Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the Class 12 examination. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not be more than INR 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 50,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: JK Tyre & Industries Private Limited invites applications from the daughters of heavy vehicle drivers who are pursuing technical or non-technical undergraduate or diploma courses and reside in select locations.

Eligibility: Female students who are daughters of heavy vehicle drivers and pursuing technical or non-technical undergraduate or diploma courses are eligible to apply. Students must have received a minimum of 55% marks in their previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants must be less than or equal to INR 5,00,000. Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, or Tamil Nadu.

Prizes & Rewards: One-time scholarship:

Technical Undergraduate Courses: INR 25,000

Non-Technical Undergraduate Courses: INR 15,000

Diploma Courses: INR 15,000

Last Date to Apply: 15-02-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Virtusa Engineering Excellence Scholarship 2024-25

Description: The Virtusa Engineering Excellence Scholarship 2024-25 is an initiative by the Virtusa Foundation to financially support 1st or 2nd-year B.Tech/BE students across India or in one of the 36 colleges which are a part of the Centre of Excellence.

Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in their 1st or 2nd year of B.Tech/BE courses across India or from one of the 36 colleges under the Centre of Excellence. Applicants should have scored at least 70% marks in Class 12 exams, with an annual family income not exceeding INR 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 50,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2025