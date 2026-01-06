BJP Leader Issues Apology After Remarks On Vilasrao Deshmukh Spark Strong Response From Riteish Deshmukh

Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan has apologised for his controversial comments about former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh following sharp reactions from actor Riteish Deshmukh and Congress leader Amit Deshmukh. The remarks, made during an election rally in Latur, triggered widespread criticism and political backlash.

While addressing party supporters, Chavan had claimed that the enthusiasm of BJP workers indicated a decisive victory in the region and suggested that the influence and memory of Vilasrao Deshmukh would no longer hold sway in Latur. His statement quickly drew attention, given Deshmukh’s deep roots and legacy in the city.

Reacting to the comment, Riteish Deshmukh shared an emotional video message on social media. Speaking with folded hands, he said that leaders who dedicate their lives to public service leave an indelible mark on people’s hearts. He added that while written words can be erased, memories etched in the minds of people cannot be wiped away.

The Congress party strongly condemned Chavan’s remarks, accusing the BJP of attempting to belittle the contribution of a leader who devoted his life to Maharashtra’s development. The party described the statement as a reflection of arrogance and a lack of understanding of Vilasrao Deshmukh’s bond with Latur. It asserted that no one had succeeded in erasing his legacy and that the people of the district had always rejected such attempts.

Amit Deshmukh, former minister and son of the late Chief Minister, also criticised the BJP leader, calling the remarks deeply unfortunate and hurtful to the sentiments of Latur’s residents. He said Vilasrao Deshmukh had touched every household in the region and that his memory remained firmly rooted in people’s hearts. Amit added that such legacies cannot be undone by comments from outsiders and that political leaders should be mindful of this reality.

Facing mounting criticism, Ravindra Chavan clarified that his statement was not intended as a political attack on Vilasrao Deshmukh. He said the focus of local body elections should remain on development and civic issues rather than personalities. Acknowledging that his words may have caused hurt, Chavan apologised, stating that Vilasrao Deshmukh was a respected leader who had served as Chief Minister and that he did not intend to disrespect him or his family.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, a senior Congress leader and two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, continues to be remembered for his significant contributions to the state and for the lasting impact he had on his home region of Latur.