Scholarships or Students

Scholarship Name 1: Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2023-24

Description: The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, think digital for the benefit of society.

Eligibility: Students who are enrolled in the first-year full-time regular postgraduation programmes in following streams can only apply for this scholarship:

Computer Science

Artificial Intelligence

Mathematics and Computing

Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Renewable and New Energy

Material Science & Engineering

Life Science

Must have secured 550 to 1,000 in the GATE examination

OR

Must have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalized to CGPA) [If students have not attempted GATE]

Open for resident Indian citizens.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: 17-12-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for School Students 2023

Description: SBI Foundation has launched the SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for School Students 2023 to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India to ensure continuity of their education

Eligibility: Open for Indian students currently studying in Classes 6 to 12. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their annual family income must be less than INR 3,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 10,000 for one year

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: L'Oréal BOOST 2023

Description: L'Oréal India invites applications from students in their final and pre-final years of diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Eligibility: Must be studying in the final or pre-final years* of ITI diploma, vocational course, under-graduation, and post-graduation program* at any recognised college or university within India

Or must have been employed following their graduation or post graduation from a college or university that is not included on the NIRF List. Such candidates ought to have no more than 5 years** of work experience.

Must be within the age group of 18–30 years

The family income of the applicant must be less than INR 8 Lakh (from all sources)

*Final or second-last year of the course, depending on the duration of the course. Click on the short source URL for more details.

**If the applicant has worked before or during the course of their graduation or post-graduation, their work experience must not exceed 5 years.

Prizes & Rewards: Opportunity to participate in elaborate online upskilling webinars to be conducted by industry experts.

A three-month free-of-cost unlimited access to 34 courses on Coursera, a learning platform with more than 5,800 courses, professional certificates, and degrees from universities and companies all around the world.

Exclusive one-to-one mentorship sessions from leading professionals at L'Oréal India

Click on the short source URL for more details

Last Date to Apply: 15-12-2023