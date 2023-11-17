Scholarships or Students

Just In
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2023-24
|Description:
|The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, think digital for the benefit of society.
|Eligibility:
|Students who are enrolled in the first-year full-time regular postgraduation programmes in following streams can only apply for this scholarship:
|Computer Science
|Artificial Intelligence
|Mathematics and Computing
|Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering
|Chemical Engineering
|Mechanical Engineering
|Renewable and New Energy
|Material Science & Engineering
|Life Science
|Must have secured 550 to 1,000 in the GATE examination
|OR
|Must have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalized to CGPA) [If students have not attempted GATE]
|Open for resident Indian citizens.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree
|Last Date to Apply:
|17-12-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/RFS9
|Scholarship Name 2:
|SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for School Students 2023
|Description:
|SBI Foundation has launched the SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for School Students 2023 to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India to ensure continuity of their education
|Eligibility:
|Open for Indian students currently studying in Classes 6 to 12. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their annual family income must be less than INR 3,00,000 from all sources.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 10,000 for one year
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-11-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SBIFS6
|Scholarship Name 3:
|L'Oréal BOOST 2023
|Description:
|L'Oréal India invites applications from students in their final and pre-final years of diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
|Eligibility:
|Must be studying in the final or pre-final years* of ITI diploma, vocational course, under-graduation, and post-graduation program* at any recognised college or university within India
|Or must have been employed following their graduation or post graduation from a college or university that is not included on the NIRF List. Such candidates ought to have no more than 5 years** of work experience.
|Must be within the age group of 18–30 years
|The family income of the applicant must be less than INR 8 Lakh (from all sources)
|*Final or second-last year of the course, depending on the duration of the course. Click on the short source URL for more details.
|**If the applicant has worked before or during the course of their graduation or post-graduation, their work experience must not exceed 5 years.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Opportunity to participate in elaborate online upskilling webinars to be conducted by industry experts.
|A three-month free-of-cost unlimited access to 34 courses on Coursera, a learning platform with more than 5,800 courses, professional certificates, and degrees from universities and companies all around the world.
|Exclusive one-to-one mentorship sessions from leading professionals at L'Oréal India
|Click on the short source URL for more details
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-12-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/LEAD2
