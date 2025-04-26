Shaping unity: Celebrating international sculpture day

Art has always held the unique ability to transcend borders, and sculpture—perhaps one of its most tactile, grounded forms—stands as a testament to that power. Unlike paintings or photographs, sculptures occupy space alongside us. They invite touch, interaction, and contemplation. From ancient statues that tell the stories of civilisations to contemporary pieces that challenge perceptions and provoke thought, sculptures offer a dynamic and universal language—one that speaks not only to aesthetics but to shared human experiences.

It encourages more than observation—it promotes participation. Around the world, sculptors open their studios, museums host workshops, schools arrange exhibitions, and public spaces come alive with installations. These activities don’t just showcase talent; they foster connections. Whether it’s a student shaping clay for the first time or a seasoned artist unveiling a large-scale installation, this day highlights the inclusive spirit of sculpture.

At its core, sculpture connects us—to history, to culture, to emotion, and to each other. It teaches patience, resilience, and the value of working with one’s hands.

In a world that often feels divided by language or ideology, sculpture remains a common ground—an enduring form of expression that binds rather than separates.