SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Golden Opportunity For 10th Pass Candidates on Sarkari Result

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Golden Opportunity For 10th Pass Candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are going to officially announced the recruitment drive for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) &Havaldar posts for the year 2024 very soon. This eagerly awaited notification opens up opportunities for lakhs of 10th pass candidates seeking government jobs across various ministries, departments, and government offices in India.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Notification Details

As per the latest SSC Exam Calendar, The SSC MTS 2024 notification were scheduled to be released on May 7, 2024 detailing the application process, eligibility criteria, examination pattern, and important dates. Where Interested candidates can access the official notification on the SSC website (ssc.nic.in) and submit their applications online from the same date.

As of now, there is some delay updated on Sarkari Result portal regarding the release of official notification of SSC MTS Recruitment 2024. Now, It might be possible that it can be release anytime in June 2024.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

The application process would be commenced from the same date of release of official notification, and will continue until the one month duration. Candidates are advised to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues. The expected dates for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2024 has been discussed as follows :

Notification Release Date : June 2024

Application Starting Date : 07 May 2024

Last Date for Apply Online : July 2024

Last Date Fee Payment : July 2024

Correction Last Date : July 2024

Paper I Exam Date : August / September 2024

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the SSC MTS 2024 candidates must possess the following eligibility criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age as of January 1, 2024. Age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Examination Pattern

The SSC MTS examination comprises two papers:

Paper-I: This is an objective-type test consisting of four sections: General English, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness. The total duration of Paper-I is 90 minutes, and it carries a total of 100 marks.

Paper-II: This is a descriptive paper intended to test the basic writing skills of the candidates. It includes a short essay or letter writing in English or any other language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. Paper-II carries 50 marks and is of 30 minutes duration.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Application Process

Candidates can apply for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2024 through the following steps:

Registration: Visit the official SSC website and complete the one-time registration process.

Filling the Application Form: Log in using the registration credentials and fill out the application form with accurate details.

Uploading Documents: Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including a passport-sized photograph and signature.

Application Fee Payment: Pay the application fee online through net banking, credit/debit card, or offline through e-challan.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process for SSC MTS Recruitment 2024 involves following stages :

Paper-I: Candidates who qualify in Paper-I will be shortlisted for Paper-II based on their performance.

Paper-II: Candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-II to be considered for final selection.

Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates will undergo document verification before the final appointment.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Opportunities and Benefits

The SSC MTS recruitment is a significant opportunity for candidates seeking stable government jobs with various benefits, including job security, a decent salary, and other perks. Successful candidates will be placed in Group C non-gazetted, non-ministerial posts in various central government departments.

With the SSC MTS Vacancy 2024 drive, the Staff Selection Commission continues its tradition of providing golden opportunities for aspiring candidates to join the government workforce. Interested individuals are encouraged to read the official notification carefully and submit their applications promptly to secure a chance at a rewarding career in the goverment sector.