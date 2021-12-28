Staff Selection Commission notification for Group B & C posts notified

Hyderabad: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for combined graduate level (CGL) examination for filling up vacancies in Group B and Group C posts in different departments. Qualifications required are: For assistant audit officer and assistant accounts officer posts --graduation plus pass in chartered accountancy or cost management accountants or company secretary/MCom/MBA (finance) /Master in Business Economics.

For junior statistical officer posts --pass in graduation with 60 per cent marks and Mathematics as a subject in 10 + 2 or graduation with statistics as a subject. For all other posts pass in graduation.

Age: 18 to 32 years depending on post. Applications through online. Tier one computer test in April 2022.Tier two test date yet to be announced. Last date for applications is January 23,2022. The candidates may refer to websit: https://ssc.nic.in for details.