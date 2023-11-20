Study abroad destinations for Indian students

Studying abroad is a dream that many Indian students aspire to achieve. It provides an opportunity to experience new cultures, broaden one's horizons, and receive a world-class education.

GERMANY

Germany is a popular choice for Indian students due to its tuition-free education system at public universities. You only need to cover living expenses, which are relatively affordable compared to many other European countries.

Additionally, there are numerous scholarships available for international students. To cover living costs, you'll need at least €10,200 (~US$11,950) per year, but possibly more, depending on your lifestyle, location and spending habits.

NORWAY

Like Germany, Norway offers tuition-free education at public universities. While the cost of living is relatively high, scholarships and part-time work opportunities can help offset expenses.

Norway's stunning natural beauty and vibrant cities make it an enticing option. Norway comes with a high price tag in terms of living costs; you'll need around NOK 139,680 (~US$17,200) per year.

FRANCE

France is known for its rich culture and world-class education. Public universities in France have low tuition fees, and the country offers several scholarships to international students.

Indian students can pursue their studies in English-taught programs in various fields. uition fees in France are the same for domestic and international students, and for 2019/19 are set at €170 (~US$200) per year for bachelor's (licence) programs, €243 (~US$285) for most master's programs, and €380 (~US$445) for doctoral programs.

ITALY

Italy is another European gem that offers affordable education. Many public universities have low tuition fees for international students. Italy's diverse culture, art, and cuisine make it a fascinating destination for those seeking a well-rounded experience.