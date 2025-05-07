Live
TCA Culinary League 2.0 Grand Finale concluded
The Telangana Chef's Association (TCA) successfully concluded the TCA Culinary League 2.0, a state-level culinary competition that showcased exceptional talent from across Telangana.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Chef’s Association (TCA) successfully concluded the TCA Culinary League 2.0, a state-level culinary competition that showcased exceptional talent from across Telangana. The league featured five unique contests held in Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad, with themes ranging from millet innovation to modern Telangana cuisine.
Finalists from each event advanced to the Grand Finale at the Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad, where they faced off in a high-pressure "Rice Cooking Challenge" using surprise ingredients and equipment.
Regency College of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management, Hyderabad emerged as the Champion, marking a significant achievement in the competitive culinary landscape of the state.