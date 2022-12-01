Telangana govt. sanctions 3,897 posts in government medical colleges

The government of Telangana has allowed the filling of 3,897 posts in government medical colleges in nine medical colleges and affiliated hospitals in various categories. To this extent, the finance department has issued permissions for filling up the jobs.



According to reports, Rajanna Siricilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Komram Bheem Asifabad, Jangaon, Nirmal medical colleges and their affiliated hospitals have been sanctioned these posts. Of these, 433 posts have been allotted to each college.





Minister Harish Rao expressed happiness over the sanctioning of new posts to medical colleges. He said that under the leadership of CM KCR, health Telangana has taken another step forward. He said that steps are being taken towards making the right medicine available to everyone. Minister Harish Rao tweeted to this effect.

