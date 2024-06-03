Telangana POLYCET 2024 Entrance Exam Results to be Released shortly

The results of the POLYCET Entrance Exam 2024 conducted by the Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will be released today at 12 noon. The Chairman of Telangana State Board for Academic and Certification Shri B. Venkatesham will announce the results at SBTET SV Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad. Candidates can visit the official website https://sbtet.telangana.gov.in for results.

The Poliset written test was conducted smoothly on May 24, with a total of 49 examination centers set up for the Computer Based Examination. Candidates from Telangana, Kurnool, and Vijayawada appeared for the exam, with a total of 31,725 applicants and 27,495 candidates attending the exam. The examination was conducted in three phases, with different timings for each session.

The counseling schedule for Telangana Poliset 2024 has also been announced, with the process starting from June 20. The first phase of web options will begin on June 22, followed by seat allotment on June 30. The second phase of counseling will commence on July 7, with seat allotment on July 13. Guidelines for spot admissions will be released on July 23, and the admissions process will be completed by July 24.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official website for further information on counseling and admissions process.