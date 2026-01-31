TG PECET-2026 Test Committee meets in Hyderabad

Prof.V.Balakista Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Prof.U Umesh Kumar, Vice- Chancellor, Satavahana University & Chairman, TG PECET 2026 and senior officials E Purushotham, Prof. S K Mahamood, Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, and Prof Rajesh Kumar at the first meeting of the TG PECET-2026 Test Committee at TGCHE in Hyderabad, on Friday.

The meeting approved key aspects including eligibility criteria, examination scheme, norms and schedule for admissions into two-year B.P.Ed and D.P.Ed courses for the academic year 2026–27.