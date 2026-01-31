  1. Home
  2. Hans
  3. Education & Careers
Hans

TG PECET-2026 Test Committee meets in Hyderabad

  • Created On:  31 Jan 2026 7:26 AM IST
TG PECET-2026 Test Committee meets in Hyderabad
X

Prof.V.Balakista Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Prof.U Umesh Kumar, Vice- Chancellor, Satavahana University & Chairman, TG PECET 2026 and senior officials E Purushotham, Prof. S K Mahamood, Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, and Prof Rajesh Kumar at the first meeting of the TG PECET-2026 Test Committee at TGCHE in Hyderabad, on Friday.

The meeting approved key aspects including eligibility criteria, examination scheme, norms and schedule for admissions into two-year B.P.Ed and D.P.Ed courses for the academic year 2026–27.

Tags

TG PECET 2026Telangana Council of Higher EducationPhysical Education Entrance TestBPEd DPEd AdmissionsSatavahana University
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Annual Fateha of Sarkar Ghaus-e-Azam to Be Observed with Grandeur in Miranpur

Annual Fateha of Sarkar Ghaus-e-Azam to Be Observed with Grandeur in Miranpur

National News

More
Share it
X