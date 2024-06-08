TGCHE introduces BSc Biomedical Science course

Hyderabad: To boost student employability in the industry and healthcare sectors, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has introduced a new B.Sc. Biomedical Science programme in Life Sciences at the undergraduate level in State universities, beginning in the 2024–2025 academic year.

The introduction of the new course was announced during a meeting on Friday under the leadership of Professor R Limbadri, chairman, TGCHE.

According to Professor Sriram Venkatesh, secretary, the B.Sc. (Biomedical Science) (Honours) syllabus has been prepared by Professors of eminence and industry scientists. It will be implemented in universities starting in the 2024–25 academic year.

Key features of the B.Sc. Biomedical Science programme include practical hands-on training, an industry-relevant curriculum, and industry internships to ensure that students are well-prepared for the workforce upon graduation. After completing the course, students will have opportunities for employment in corporate hospitals, the biopharma industry, and diagnostic centres.

In a groundbreaking move, pharmaceutical industries, healthcare sectors, and degree colleges have joined by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce a biomedical science course.

This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in bridging the gap between academia and industry, added a senior officer.