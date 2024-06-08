Live
- Joined NDA unconditionally, will continue in it: Lokesh
- Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony on June 12
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- Missing of key files in SIT office suspected
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- National Lok Adalat today
- GHMC to begin aerial GIS, door-to-door surveys for property mapping
- Governor Condoles death of Ramoji Rao
- Don’t introduce adulterated liquor in TS: BRS to CM
Just In
TGCHE introduces BSc Biomedical Science course
Hyderabad: To boost student employability in the industry and healthcare sectors, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has introduced a...
Hyderabad: To boost student employability in the industry and healthcare sectors, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has introduced a new B.Sc. Biomedical Science programme in Life Sciences at the undergraduate level in State universities, beginning in the 2024–2025 academic year.
The introduction of the new course was announced during a meeting on Friday under the leadership of Professor R Limbadri, chairman, TGCHE.
According to Professor Sriram Venkatesh, secretary, the B.Sc. (Biomedical Science) (Honours) syllabus has been prepared by Professors of eminence and industry scientists. It will be implemented in universities starting in the 2024–25 academic year.
Key features of the B.Sc. Biomedical Science programme include practical hands-on training, an industry-relevant curriculum, and industry internships to ensure that students are well-prepared for the workforce upon graduation. After completing the course, students will have opportunities for employment in corporate hospitals, the biopharma industry, and diagnostic centres.
In a groundbreaking move, pharmaceutical industries, healthcare sectors, and degree colleges have joined by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce a biomedical science course.
This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in bridging the gap between academia and industry, added a senior officer.