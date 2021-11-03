TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: Find Final Phase Schedule, Special Round on tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET Counselling 2021 was started on August 30, 2021, by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education, TSCHE. The authority has now published the Admissions schedule for the final phase, special round and spot. According to that, candidates can start registrations from November 6, 2021, on the official website: tseamcet.nic.in.



TS EAMCET Counselling 2021 has reached its final phase. Candidates are informed that the Provisional Allotment of seats will be announced on November 12, 2021, after which the admission process must be completed. Those who did not get a seat in the previous rounds can apply for these rounds in the next few days. Please find the counselling schedule here.



TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: Find Final Phase Schedule, special rounds and spot admissions

Name of the Event Date(s) Last date for cancellation of Provisionally allotted seat in Phase I November 5, 2021 FINAL PHASE Registration process November 6 to 7, 2021 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates November 8, 2021 Exercising options November 6 to 9, 2021 Freezing of options November 9, 2021 Provisional Allotment of Seats November 12, 2021 Payment of tuition fee & self-reporting through website November 12 to 15, 2021 Reporting at the allotted college November 12 to 16, 2021 Last date for cancellation of Provisionally alloted seat in Final Phase November 18, 2021 SPECIAL ROUND Exercising Options November 20 to 21, 2021 Freezing of options November 21, 2021 Provisional Allotment of seats November 24, 2021 Payment of Tuition fees, self reporting through website November 24 to 26, 2021 Last date for cancellation of Provisionally allotted seats in Special Round November 26, 2021 SPOT ADMISSIONS Release of guidelines and notification November 25, 2021

Candidates can go through the official notification at this time by clicking on the link provided here.



According to the notice, the Final Counselling Phase will only have two options for candidates if they wish to retain the provisionally assigned seat. These are: pay the fee and self-report online or report at the provisionally assigned university and deposit the original certificates without paying the fee.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021 rules say: "In case candidate withdraws after special round of allotment they have to pay 1st year Tuition Fee, in case they have not paid the required Tuition Fee."