TSBIE relaxes late rule for IPASE

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced on Wednesday that the one-minute late rule has been relaxed for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exams (IPASE) starting Friday. Students will now have a grace period of five minutes to enter the examination centres.

Approximately 4.6 lakh first- and second-year students have registered for the examinations, which are scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 3. First-year exams will be held in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon, while second-year exams will occur from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Around 900 centres have been set up across the State to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.

TSBIE officials advise students to arrive at least one hour before the start of the examination. Hall tickets have already been uploaded on the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and students can download them. Meanwhile, city police imposed Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of persons around all IPASE centres in the city. As per the order issued by Mann, Section 144 will be in force from 6 am on May 24 to 6 am on June 4.

X