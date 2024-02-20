TSPSC issues new Group-I notification

Hyderabad: Ending the suspense, the Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) on Monday issued fresh notification to fill 563 Group-I posts. After conducting deliberations about various issues concerning Group-I services, the Commission cancelled the previous Group-I notification that was issued on April 26, 2022, for 503 posts.

An official statement from TSPSC Secretary E Naveen Nicolas said that “The TSPSC has deliberated in detail about the various issues concerning Notification no 04/2022, Dated: April 26, 2022, for Group-I services. Having taken the totality of the circumstances into account, the Commission has decided to cancel Notification no 04/2022, issued on April 26, 2022, for 503 vacancies in the public interest. In accordance with the decision of the Commission, the above notification has been cancelled. All the candidates have been informed accordingly,” the notification said.

Soon after that, the Commission issued a notification to fill 563 Group-I posts and invited applications from the qualified candidates. The applications will be received online from February 23 to March 14; the official release said that posts will be filled in various categories, which include DSP, RDO, and Commercial Taxes Officer.