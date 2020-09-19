UGC NET admit card 2020 released, check details here

UGC NET admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the admit card of UGC NET 2020 on its official website -- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility Test (NET) can download the admit card from the official site by entering their registration number and password. Failure to download the admit card, the candidates can reach on to the helpline number between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.

The National Testing Agency on Monday postponed NET after its dates were clashing with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam. The NET was supposed to be held from September 16 to September 25 but now it will be held from September 24.

Candidates should appear at the examination centra prior to the time indicated on their admit card and all the candidates have to carry the admit cards to the exam centre. The admit card should be preserved for future reference.

It should also be noted that admit cards will not be issued to the candidates whose applicants are found to be incomplete for any reasons or who do not fulfil the eligibility criteria for the examination.