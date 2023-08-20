Upskilling in the age of Generative AI

The term Generative AI has become commonplace in the rapidly evolving technology industry. The entire discussion is no more with AI replacing the techies instead, it has shifted to Roles, Generative AI is all set to bring on the board. The pervasiveness of AI in several sectors (healthcare to retail outlets) demands a modern workplace. Here, upskilling becomes an indispensable factor for the techies in the 21st Century.

Job Outlook of the Indian Tech Industry

Recent years have reported massive layoffs and higher attrition rates across the Indian tech industry. Apart from numerous macroeconomic factors (recession), a significant evolution of Generative AI appears as a threat to techies. Workforce planning and management concerning the future of AI becomes an unbeatable solution for tech firms. The Indian tech industry reflects on employability gaps, skills gaps, and slower sector growth due to uncertain reasons. However, CEOs and recruiters expect to build an AI- powered talent management to justify hiring 290k IT jobs in FY23 across the Indian tech industry.

Upskilling – A necessity for a dynamic landscape

AI has transformed the tech industry and reshaped the inherent job roles. A gradual shift in job roles from idea generation to creation of solution led by AI brings an emergence for upskilling. AI permeates our daily lives by optimizing quality and reducing uncertainties. The tech sector demands digital literacy to have control over Generative AI and its uses in real-time instances. The tech industry now looks at an empowered workforce that accelerates the quality of operations.

Currently, the skills gap amongst the techies grabs the prime attention of employers. And by 2025, over 70% of workers will need reskilling and upskilling to map the transforming world. Even if Generative AI controls the tech world, lacking human touch will invariably limit real success. But the workforce must opt for upskilling to perform with trending AI tools and technologies.

Let's explore the need for an upskilled populace to support Generative AI.

Before delving into the emergence of upskilling the workforce, let us review the undeniable changes led by Generative AI to the industry landscape. AI transforms businesses in ways like -

● Optimizes business processes

● Translating automation to unbeatable business models

● Enhances the competitive edge of the firm

● A potential approach to solving queries and risks

● More creative and compelling content attracts an audience

● Offerings tailored resources as per customer choices

But these benefits are impossible to gain if the workforce lacks AI-proofing capabilities. Upskilling helps the experts gain a basic knowledge of AI algorithms in real-time. To be a part of fast-paced changes, experts must equip themselves with trending tools. Increasing the use of automated tools helps the experts perform with accuracy. This competitive job market demands freedom from redundant skills and upskilling with the latest AI technologies. Generative AI brings chatbots and automation to the board, requiring experts with respective skills. Hence, an upskilled workforce able to handle LLMs, know the AI language, and maintain the working systems are in demand. The success of the firm at present depends on the strength of an upskilled populace in the competitive tech sector.

Then, How to prepare for the tech landscape dominated by LLMs?

Upskilling with the trending Data Science and AI program paves the way for career transition. The use of LLMs dominates the current tech landscape. Hence, related job roles demand accompanying AI skills. Industry certification in AI increases the chances of a successful career in AI.

Generative AI expands to several disciplines, creating jobs with the latest skills. An industry-curated course program by a reputed institute equips an expert with the latest AI capabilities to manage LLMs like Chat-GPT, Bard, BLOOM, and many more AI creations. A globally recognized certification in AI fosters an experiential learning scope through capstone projects. Career transitions are possible only with upskilling, but choosing a wise investment in skills development programs excels in success chances.

Upskilling with the latest Generative AI models ascertains digital literacy. To dive into the thriving tech landscape, upskilling becomes an irrefutable demand. To explore unending growth possibilities, keep learning and improvising your capabilities in accordance with the most recent developments in the tech industry.

(The author is the CEO, Learnbay)