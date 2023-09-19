VRIT Narsapur signs MoU with Synopsys India Pvt. Ltd. for Semiconductor Collaborative Training and Research

The B V Raju Institute of Technology (BVRIT) Narsapur Campus in Medak and Synopsys India have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a collaborative framework for various initiatives, including training and development programs, curriculum design, internships for undergraduate and postgraduate students, and the promotion of joint research endeavours.

The MoU was formally executed by Dr Sanjay Dubey, Principal of BVRIT, and Raja Subramaniam, Head & VP of Synopsys India, in the presence of Sri. Narendra Korlepara, Director of Synopsys Hyderabad; Dr Sankalp Singh, University Program Specialist at Synopsys India; Dr K Lakshmi Prasad, Director of BVRIT; Dr Satish Chandra, Director of Industry Relations at SVES; Dr Sanjeeva Reddy, HOD of ECE; and U Gnaneshwara Chary, Coordinator for the Centre for VLSI Design.

Dr Sanjay Dubey, Principal of BVRIT Narsapur, emphasised that the MoU provides an invaluable platform for both students and faculty members to engage with technical experts from Synopsys, fostering a focused ecosystem spanning VLSI, front-end and back-end EDA tools, IP development, and semiconductor technology, all aligned with mutual interests.

Narendra Korlepara, Director of Synopsys Hyderabad, highlighted BVRIT's unwavering commitment to incorporating the latest industry and technological trends into their teaching and training methodologies, coupled with substantial investments in college infrastructure. Synopsys is thrilled to extend its partnership with BVRIT, further enhancing the VLSI-related curriculum and collaborating on the training needs of students and faculty.

This strategic partnership between BVRIT Narsapur and Synopsys India Pvt. Ltd. Academic & Research Alliances (SARA) is set to reshape the landscape of electronics education in India. By cultivating a dynamic learning environment and facilitating seamless integration with the industry, both partners are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of electronics innovators and fostering a culture of excellence.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies engaged in the development of electronic products and software applications that are integral to our daily lives. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys boasts a rich history of global leadership in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP, offering the industry's most comprehensive array of application security testing tools and services.

Whether you are a system-on-chip (SoC) designer shaping cutting-edge semiconductors or a software developer dedicated to producing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys provides the essential solutions required to bring pioneering products to fruition. For further information, please visit www.synopsys.com.