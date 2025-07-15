Why are we still preparing students the old way?

A silent revolution is underway in India’s job market. The tectonic shifts in the global economy, the emergence of digital-first industries, and the post-pandemic recalibration of work have brought dramatic changes to employment trends in the country. While job postings in India have surged by nearly 9 percent in May 2025, ending a prolonged dip, this revival is not just about numbers—it is about transformation. India today stands nearly 80 percent above its pre-pandemic job posting volumes, ranking among the world’s top-performing labour markets. Yet, amid this progress, an unsettling paradox persists. Despite this growth, 77 percent of Indian professionals report being underprepared for the very skills employers demand. The educational system, meanwhile, continues to churn out graduates whose abilities align more with yesterday’s jobs than with tomorrow’s needs. This disconnect between market reality and academic training is not just unfortunate—it is unsustainable.

Curriculum Inertia

The rigidity of India’s education system remains one of its most critical barriers to future readiness. For decades, curricula across institutions have followed a model optimized for the industrial age—rote learning, standardized testing, and theoretical instruction with limited practical exposure. This traditional template fails to keep pace with the rapidly evolving demands of modern employers who prioritize creativity, problem-solving, adaptability, and digital fluency. Despite scattered efforts at reform, the dominant model remains static, divorced from industry requirements. Colleges still treat coding, data analytics, and digital marketing as electives rather than essentials. Even vocational training programs suffer from outdated modules and lack the agility to adapt to emerging skills. As a result, many graduates leave university ill-equipped to participate in or contribute meaningfully to India’s knowledge-based economy.

Industrialization 4.0

The advent of the fourth industrial revolution has redrawn the global employment map. Powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, Industry 4.0 is reconfiguring every sector—from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare and finance. Automation is not a distant threat but a present force. The World Economic Forum predicts that 83 million jobs will be displaced globally by next year, while 70 million new roles will emerge in domains requiring high digital competency. India, with its youthful workforce, could seize this opportunity—if adequately prepared. Yet, the lack of forward-looking education and structured skill development means that the promise of Industry 4.0 could bypass a significant segment of the Indian workforce. Bridging this gap requires more than token digital literacy modules; it demands a structural overhaul in how institutions envision, teach, and assess future skills.

The Skills Deficit

India’s employment boom masks a deeper concern—one of qualification, not availability. The skills deficit is both wide and deep. Nasscom’s findings show that half of India’s workforce—about 150 million people—will need reskilling or upskilling by 2025. This is not just a technological challenge but a pedagogical one. Employers increasingly look for hybrid capabilities where technical skills merge with soft skills like emotional intelligence, collaboration, and decision-making. Yet, most educational institutions still overemphasize theoretical knowledge while undervaluing hands-on learning and interdisciplinary approaches. Without realignment, the economy may experience a dual crisis—youth unable to find suitable employment, and industries struggling to find job-ready candidates. A skills-first strategy must now become the backbone of educational policy and institutional vision.

Pathways Forward

Fixing this imbalance calls for a radical rethink of how education interacts with work. It is time for industry and academia to co-create dynamic learning ecosystems. Apprenticeships, live projects, and industry-certified micro-credentials should become integral to academic pathways. Policy incentives must support institutions that embed employability frameworks into their programs. Additionally, the idea of education as a one-time pursuit must give way to lifelong learning, with flexible opportunities for working professionals to upgrade skills continuously. While India’s job market is expanding with promise, that promise will be short-lived unless matched by a workforce that is both aspirational and adequately prepared. To truly capitalise on its demographic dividend, India must stop preparing students for the world that was and start readying them for the one that is rapidly taking shape.

(The author is Senior Director of PrepInsta)