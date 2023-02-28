2024 Polls: A Global Strategic Perspective

This writing is for all people who remain unaware of the rich heritage and history of India. A country that was invaded, and raided by Brits, Mughals, and many other invaders.



Alas, India had something that everyone had their eyes on us. The richness of literature and scriptures show the path of future and true Leadership and glorified wealth. Is there anything else that these invaders wanted to do? Yes, to separate into two different categories of extremes. During the Independence partition in religion. Has the strategy changed now?

This remains the same. BBC intrusion and creating fake news about PM Modi instead of talking about the inflation of the UK, the rivalry of the Royal family, the price rise in the UK, and their own struggles while the IMF downgraded UK growth forecasts. Their habit of intrusion remains the same and when elections are approaching in the West in 2024, their concentration area still remains India. As we all know 2024 elections play a huge role in India, UK, and US, and how India is being assaulted economically and socially by global entrepreneurs who are not even politicians can be seen below.

Some Facts and leveraging world order by the west to increase their revenues:

1. Charging social media accounts for verification of credentials. This may be to increase one revenue portfolio by Twitter and the Facebook metaverse. But social media is now more or less used for free expression. Both US-based MNCs with manylayoffs from India is all set to play their role in their nation-building.

2. Attack on Adani and economic crash on the capital market of India. Economic invasionon our stock market for some money reflects the state of economic affairs of the West which are not good as per the report.

3. We are awaiting our Kohinoor which the UK refuses to give us back.The Brits can hardly make a virtue of the most expensive Diamond, yet the return is awaited.

4. The exposed George Soros, who does not even carry his real name is trying to set his tone by saying Mr. PM Modi isnondemocraticand is leading the biggest democracy in the world.Whether Mr. George Soros predicts or endorses, his lack of knowledge, I willonly pronounce him as an opinionated businessman who is striking Indian Politics from New York.

So, the question is why arewe having so many unreasonable threats from the world?

India as an emerging power

It is said change is difficult to accept.Yet in the interest of Global Economic Growth, policies, and countries, the change in World Order is inevitable and much embraced and should be acknowledged by all.

Our global standing is visible to the world as much improved. Globally, nations look up to India as an exceptional International Responder. Operation Dost in Turkey, Operation Rahat in Yemen, Operation Sankat Mochan in Sudan, and the biggest and the single most operation that changed the perception of India by the world was the vaccine during the pandemic.

1. India's external position has taken a shift as India holds one of the largest holdings of international reserves.

2. As per the report, while a 1 percentage point decline in growth in the US is associated with a 0.4 percentage point decline in India's growth, the effect is around 1.5 times larger for other emerging economies.

3. The resilient Indian economy has navigated strongly taking along its neighbours and has registered as one of the fastest-growing economies. Even World Bank has to reviseits estimate of GDP in 2022 from 6.5% to 6.9%. (See table)

4. India's domestic market will keep the economy stabilized and ill effects of Inflation. Yet, with elections coming in the external politics threat is a continuous matter of caution.

Certainly, turbulent times are giving rough recession and many economies have stagnated. Yet, the Indian economy has grown rapidly leaving behind the UK, and is also expected to grow to 4th largest by 2024. But is India progressing alone, the nation leading the G20 Presidency is also helping globally to create World as one Planet and hence such attacks on India are dangerous not only to India but to the global business and economy.

(The author is an economist and is

associated with BRICS Research Conference 2.0. She is an Ex-Army-Officer and an alumnus of IIM Lucknow. www.majornamratadhasmana.com)