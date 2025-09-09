Grace in politics: A lesson for eternity from two statesmen

In the noisy and often divisive world of Indian politics, moments of grace and humility shine like rare jewels. One such instance was captured in February 2019, when then Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu expressed gratitude to former Civil Aviation Minister and now Governor of Goa, P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, through a tweet.

At that particular time, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had parted ways with the NDA on the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh. Despite this political separation, Prabhu’s gesture of inviting the TDP leader to the inauguration of the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan expansion work spoke volumes about statesmanship.

Their respective tweets bear testimony to their extraordinary humility:

What stood out in that episode was not just a formal invitation but a profound demonstration of political courtesy. Suresh Prabhu, a seasoned leader known for his humility, chose to look beyond party lines and extend respect to his predecessor. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, equally dignified, acknowledged the gesture with warmth. This episode reminds us that politics is not merely about power struggles; it is about working together for development and carrying oneself with grace.

The event also witnessed the participation of several leaders, including Dr. K Hari Babu, now the Governor of Odisha. At a time when TDP and BJP were on a warpath, such camaraderie was not only refreshing but also instructive. It was a lesson in how personal respect and shared commitment to nation-building can transcend political divides.

More recently, on August 29, at the 5th India-ASEAN Youth Summit in Goa, these two stalwarts were seen together again. Raju delivered the valedictory speech and hosted a dinner for the delegates, while Prabhu graced the occasion. Watching both of them on the dais and interacting with the youth was a reminder of why they are often described as the ‘odd ones out’ in politics — leaders who embody humility, grace, and true statesmanship. In an age where political discourse is often clouded by hostility, we must remember the words of Mahatma Gandhi: ‘You must be the change you wish to see in the world.’ Indeed, leaders like Suresh Prabhu and Ashok Gajapathi Raju remind us that politics, at its best, is about service, dignity, and respect.

(The writer if a former OSD to then Civil Aviation Minister P Gajapathi Raju)

