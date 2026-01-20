Union Budget 2026

Gig workers seek real budget support

The upcoming Union Budget must move beyond rhetoric and deliver real value for gig and platform workers, says Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union. While last year’s healthcare and e-Shram initiatives were welcome, implementation lags. He seeks firm budgetary support for welfare boards, realistic social security norms, aggregator contributions, and a direct annual assistance of Rs 10,000 to offset rising living costs.

Minorities seek equal opportunities in budget

Mohammed Asif Sohail, a philanthropist, said access to education, skills, healthcare and equal opportunities strengthens families, the economy and the nation. Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, he highlighted the need for more skill training and job opportunities for youth, easier loans for small businesses, fair access to housing and employment, affordable healthcare, better infrastructure, scholarships and coaching support, stressing minorities seek inclusion as equal stakeholders.