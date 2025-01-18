Where art meets ecology

Let's raise a toast to a revolutionary concert where India's most eco-friendly celebration, Echoes of Earth Music Festival brought together the perfect blend of music, sustainability and refreshing drinks! Imagine sipping on a revitalising beverage while grooving to the beats of India's most talented artists, all amidst a breathtakingly green setting. Who are you guessing?

A masterpiece of innovation and sustainability took shape, as the artist Radeesh Shetty embarked on an extraordinary project. Inspired by the iconic Striding Man, Shetty crafted a magnificent statue that not only embodied progress but also paid homage to the planet. In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, he spills the tea — "The dual nature of Lantana camara—a dangerous invasive species with unrealised potential—inspired the decision to employ it. We wanted to turn an environmental issue into a significant solution by repurposing lantana into the Striding Man installation. By demonstrating that even a destructive force can be transformed into something beautiful and significant with imagination and purpose, this decision challenged preconceived notions about invading species. It encouraged viewers to identify restorative potential where they might only perceive problems, highlighting the necessity for creative solutions to ecological concerns."

On his way to create an unforgettable experience that combined great music, good vibes and a shared passion for a greener tomorrow, Shetty continues, "Aesthetics and meaning are fundamental to my work. The eye-catching shape was intended to draw attention while quietly conveying a more profound ecological message. Utilising materials such as lantana guarantees that the sustainability narrative is woven into the artwork itself. Although spectators are drawn in by the visual appeal, it is the story behind the materials and procedure that inspires introspection and action."

This awe-inspiring creation will be brought to life using an unconventional palette of sustainable materials. Invasive lantana camara, often deemed a nuisance, will be repurposed to add texture and depth. Bamboo, renowned for its strength and eco-friendliness, provided structural support. Recycled metal added an industrial touch, while hempcrete, a revolutionary building material, ensured the statue's stability and sustainability. On the other hand, "I define progress as making responsible progress. Through the use of lantana, I reimagined the Striding Man to represent both ecological resilience and human progress. It encouraged me to find creative solutions to local problems and represent the need for harmony between environmental preservation and progress."

Through the Striding Man exhibit, he hoped to encourage people to see lantana as a resource that can be used for other purposes rather than only as a problem. He hoped to inspire local craftspeople, legislators and conservationists to work together on creative restoration projects that address lantana while generating chances for livelihoods and ecological healing by showcasing its potential via art and design! Regarding the practical difficulties of dealing with unusual materials such as lantana, he explains, "It took some learning to work with Lantana. The irregularity of its shape, strength and structure made it challenging to work with. Due to restricted access to the sticks from the forest by indigenous tribes, acquiring and processing lantana is also a logistical challenge. I needed to be aware of the material's advantages and disadvantages and try to make the most of it. Lantana grows in forests in large quantities and is incredibly resilient to termites and borers. It needs to be prepared, boiled and skinned in order to be pliable enough to bend and shape. To maintain both form and utility, I had to be creative and try several approaches."

In the sustainability movement, art and design are increasingly being used as advocacy and educational tools. They are able to inspire people and communities to take action by presenting difficult environmental challenges in an approachable and captivating manner. We must produce work that not only emotionally connects with people but also inspires significant change. His statement that "My work aligns with global sustainability efforts by showcasing how art can address pressing, often unnoticed, environmental challenges like invasive species" struck a particularly deep chord with us during the exclusive interview. "Although many people consider lantana to be a lovely hedge plant with tiny, vibrant flowers, a closer look reveals its invasiveness and ecological damage. I drew attention to its negative effects while providing an innovative remedy by turning lantana into a narrative medium. This strategy encourages people to investigate art-driven treatments for environmental challenges and aligns with international discussions on ecological restoration."

As the Striding Man took shape, Shetty's masterpiece inspired a new wave of environmental consciousness, challenging us to rethink our relationship with the planet and its resources.