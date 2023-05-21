Which party will BCs unite behind in TS?

Caste factor which played a big role in Karnataka elections is seen poised to impact Telangana elections due in the next six months. Parties, mainly BRS, BJP and Congress are honing their wooing skills and sharpening their strategies to win the majority segment over to their side.



According to the Telangana Integrated Household Survey-2014 (Samagra Kutumba Survey-SKS), BCs comprise as much as 52% of 3.63 crore population in the State. After Telangana formation, the number of BC castes has come down to 112 from 136 earlier. Reckoned quite an accurate survey, it put Golla Kurumas at 30 lakh, said there are also 29 lakh Mudirajs, 20 lakh Gouds, and 14 lakh Padmasalis in Telangana.

Thus, that BCs will decide the winner is in no doubt, considering their numbers well above 50%. In the run-up to the elections, netas are already fanning out to connect with BCs, SCs, and STs at the field level and are finding out their main issues. While fighting against the government based on them, it appears that moves are being made to attract the voters of the respective castes, mainly targeting the backward class sections. At the central level, the BJP made a BC Prime Minister, Telangana BJP promised that that the BC Commission of Telangana would be given constitutional status, BC students studying abroad would be given financial assistance on the basis of status, and preference would be given to BC candidates in nominated posts. The party would also allot posts to the castes that go unrepresented in the assembly.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced at many meetings that the BC caste census would be conducted in Karnataka, 50 per cent reservation would be implemented, and steps would be taken for their development. All these assurances in no small measure contributed to the party's victory. In Karnataka, the party also embraced SCs and STs. In Telangana, too, the party is said to be in plans to executive a similar strategy. There are demands to provide equal opportunities to all social groups, especially weaker sections, in the party.

State and national leaders are already focusing on proper representation in proportion to the numbers of BCs, SCs, and STs in the party. Last year, the "Rythu Declaration" and recently the "Youth Declaration" were also announced in the state to attract people from all walks of life. Similar declarations are likely in the process of being announced for various castes.

Under the rule of BRS, many schemes and procedures are being implemented to support various castes. At the recent cabinet meeting, it was decided to provide financial assistance up to Rs1 lakh. A ministerial sub-committee has been set up on the procedures related to this. In the past, it announced insurance schemes for handloom and toddy tappers and cash transfers for sheep rearing units on the lines of Rythu Bhima scheme. BC Bandhu was mulled over but nothing is certain.

At present, there are only 21 BC MLAs in Telangana; the argument of the backward sections from the beginning has been that there should be 65 MLAs in proportion to the population. The non-representation of some castes in the Legislative Assembly and their neglect would equally affect the prospects of the ruling and the opposition parties. Arguments include economic deprivation, lack of political empowerment among disadvantaged groups, and a lack of unity among BCs. Also, there is a feeling that if a ticket is given to one of the BC groups, the others will not cooperate. In any case, in the upcoming Telangana elections, “BC agenda” is going to be crucial because their population is high.

If any party announces a BC as their CM candidate, and unveils policies for economic and social prosperity, it would do them immense good in the electoral politics. All the parties are proposing many declarations for members of different castes and communities. BCs can count on greater focus on them, going forward.