10 careers for creative minds: Thinking out of the box

Covid-19 changed the creative education in India and abroad: Here is how



India's creative economy has undergone a fundamental transformation with a very uncertain future since Covid-19. The creative economy sectors in publishing, broadcast, advertising, performing arts, crafts, film, and others contribute to national GDP in the formal and informal economy and drive wealth creation. The arts and heritage sectors are the essential DNA of India's cultural relations reputation internationally. Creative organisations that have invested in digital marketing, distribution and e-commerce have performed better during the pandemic, as per industry reports.

A fulfilling career in Nutrition, Dietics and Lifestyle



With a rise in lifestyle-related diseases and disorders like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, PCOS, and metabolic syndromes, the demand for nutritionists and dieticians is growing day by day.

People need experts in the field of holistic and integrative health and nutrition to guide them and learn about staying healthy, selecting the right quality and quantity of foods, managing health conditions, and creating a healthy lifestyle for themselves and their families. With increasing competition in this field, building a fulfilling career is not easy. It requires planning, perseverance, and hard work. One of the foundational pillars of integrative nutrition health coaching is 'career satisfaction.

Prospects of India's creative learning



Edtech startups have had a dream run in the last couple of years. Be it coding, languages, math, or more, edtech stepped in to ensure that learning continued despite school closures. Looking at the education space one can spot a huge gap that hadn't been addressed: the lack of avenues in creative learning and non-academic fields like art of make- up, films, music, and jewellery design etc.

EdTech and the Indian job landscape



The Indian edtech market was already growing before the pandemic hit, however, with the coronavirus, the sector's growth accelerated at a significant pace. Even in the present times, the sector is booming and is expected to have a promising future. As per reports, the Indian ed-tech segment was valued at $2.8 billion last year and is projected to leapfrog and hit the $10.4 billion mark by the end of 2025. In fact, with its widespread acceptance both across the customer base and the investor circles, ed-tech is now a mainstream sector of the economy. It should come as no surprise then that the impact is also trickling into the job market and changing the hiring landscape of the country. But has this digital transformation of the education space also brought about changes to the Indian workplace?

How design-based careers are evolving now



The concept and the application of design are no more restricted to only fashion and interior design. Today the field has expanded to several other verticals such as graphic, animation, textile, jewelry, industrial, and product among others. With the growing role of technology in design, professions like UI UX, AI, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Design are gaining significant importance. Even designers from current fields such as fashion design, interior design, product design, and transport design are evolving and technology innovation is playing an important role in each of these areas.