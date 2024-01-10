A guide to MBA education



Guidelines given in above lines are exclusive and particular. Along with these guidelines, MBA students generally focus on certain behavioral aspects and acquire certain skills through practice. Here we are also amplifying the practice procedure to be followed by the students.



Goal Setting

A student should set a goal in advance as to what he wants to do after his two years. For example: getting a job in campus selection, achieving a high position in a well-known corporate organization or establishing and managing an own business unit or trying for a government job, etc.

Preparation of Time–Table

After setting the goals, students should continue their practice according to the goals. Time-table should be prepared and needed materials should also be gathered accordingly. Students should decide in advance how much time they can devote to achieving the set goal. They should remember that there are only 24 hours in a day. They should decide how much time is needed for what tasks and allocate the right time for those tasks.

Time Management

Time management is a very important factor, if we want to achieve anything. It is not enough to make a time-table. Practice (SADHANA) must be completed in the right manner at the right time. Decide in advance how much time to spend on which topics. We need to devote a little more time to the important things we need to do.

Soft Skills/Life Skills

As much as understanding of each subject is necessary for management students, learning soft skills / life skills is also very essential. A student can achieve his desired goal in the future only by mastering soft skills/life skills.

Physical Exercise, Yoga and Meditation

Apart from studies, mental and physical health is essential for every student. For this, students should practice yoga/exercises. Exercise makes the body strong and yoga gives peace of mind. Both physical and mental healths are necessary to achieve the desired goal. At least 30 minutes should be reserved for this every day. Pranayama also gives good results.

Good Friends

It is indisputable that friends are very influential during the student phase. Students should associate with good friends. If the habits of friends are good, it will also be good for oneself. Our friends should also have higher goals like us and also good manners. Otherwise, their bad habits will affect us. Our qualities change according to our friends. Therefore, one should always make good friends who do not have any bad addictions and practice good habits. All these will affect your future.

Use of Library

Every student should make full use of the college library.

Nowadays, students are completely depending on the notes given by their faculty for getting pass marks in the examinations. It’s not a good enough.

Along with the subject knowledge, one should increase awareness about contemporary issues such as foreign trade, foreign relations, government policies, stock market issues, leveraged policy, Reserve Bank actions against credit facility, technological changes such as blockchain technology, big data, cyber security, artificial intelligence, robotics etc. All such information is available in newspapers, journals and magazines. So always refer them.

Constant observation and Practice

These are the most essential aspect for management students. They should examine each aspect thoroughly. The reviewed material should be re-practiced with new material. It should be remembered that practice and observation are two continuous processes.

for the subject that you have practiced.

Good Habits

MBA students should possess good habits. Your personality is defined by your habits and interests. Our habits reflect the personality development. Staying away from bad habits and displaying good habits can help us to get a good reputation among others. It means that our habits bring us good name. Friends with bad habits should also be avoided.

Management Skills

Students should have thorough knowledge of skills related to the field of specialization they are chosen. Every MBA student must be aware of the current changes and how to apply them in managing the organization. It is not enough to just know the techniques related to the discipline they are studying. It is not enough for a finance specialization student to know only the topics related to finance specialization. This student must have computer knowledge related to finance area.

Advice from Senior Students

It is a good thing to take advice from your senior students in the college. Senior students have a good understanding of how to study the subject, how to prepare for exams, whom to approach for queries and college matters. Therefore, it is better to establish friendly relations with them and take their advice when necessary and move forward.

(Concluded)