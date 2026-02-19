Class 12 Physical Education Exam Analysis: Balanced and concept-focused

Sharing the analysis of the Class 12 Physical Education Examination 2026, Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, stated that the question paper was balanced, well structured, and adequately covered the prescribed syllabus.

Several questions were direct and concept-based, enabling students to attempt them with clarity and confidence. At the same time, a few multiple-choice questions required higher-order thinking skills, ensuring that students’ analytical abilities were also assessed effectively.

According to her observations, the overall standard of the paper remained balanced and reasonable, allowing most students to manage their time efficiently and complete the examination within the allotted duration. In conclusion, the examination was considered fair and appropriate for Grade 12 students, successfully evaluating their knowledge, conceptual understanding, and application skills in the subject.