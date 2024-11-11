Education empower individuals and transform nations

The National Education Day event first announced by Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2008 with an objective to highlight the importance of education in empowering individuals and transforming the nations. The commemorates the birth anniversary of first Education Minister of independent India Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a strong believer of knowledge can be the foundation for all the progress registered by mankind from old Stone Age to latest digital AI age. The National Education Day 2024 theme has been “Empowering the Future through Quality Education”. Education must be both quantitative and quantitative for overall development of mankind.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Bharath Ratna Maulana Azad was a scholar, writer, journalist, freedom fighter, able leader, visionary who played a vital role in shaping the nation’s education system by establishing IITs, AICTE, IISc, UGC, Sangeet Natak Academy, Sahitya Academy, and Lalith Kala academy. He also advocated free and compulsory universal primary school education to all sections of the society irrespective of their financial, social and cultural background. He believed that basic education was essential for eradicating illiteracy, inequality and poverty.

Aims of National Education Day

The National Education Day is marked with a specific theme that aligns with latest educational goals and challenges. This dias can also be used for bringing awareness on the importance of education by organising seminars, webinars, workshops, cultural programs, competitions and anlso its power in transforming the nations. The government of India has launched various schemes aimed at achieving universal education and enhancing educational infrastructure such as Sarva Shikha Abhiyan, digital India Initiative, New Education Policy-2020.

Role of Education

The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet. The quality education is the foundation for a sustainable future. Education is the foundation upon which we built our future.

Education is not only an academic pursuit but also a transformative tool that shapes societies. It empowers individuals to critically think, solve day to day problems, contribute positively to society, economic growth, social upliftment, technological advancement, lower the poverty, erase inequalities, family growth, and at large nation’s progress.

By focusing on quality education, we can empower future generations to tackle challenges and seizes opportunities. Don’t forget, together we can make a difference in the world of education.

On this day let’s pledge ourselves to commit to bring awareness on education and its countless applications.

(The author is retired Principal & Associate Professor)