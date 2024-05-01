Empowering young women in STEM & entrepreneurship

The dynamic landscape and women’s roles as innovators and leaders are becoming more acknowledged. It is critical to consider that the developments made in promoting gender equality and empowering women, especially in fields like entrepreneurship and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). And to promote a future that is more equitable, there is a collective call to action.



While the aim towards encouraging entrepreneurship amongst the younger generation goes beyond mere encouragement to start businesses, since it is more about empowering them to think creatively and view failure as a stepping stone to success.

Introducing entrepreneurship education at school level instils self-reliance, as it will inspire preparing future leaders to drive positive change. Young minds with entrepreneurial skills will innovate and adapt to the evolving technological and societal landscape.

When we talk about the essence of maintaining a healthy work-life balance in today’s fast-paced world, it entails striking a balance between obligations and passions, making deliberate decisions, and placing a higher priority on personal well-being than on career achievement.

To achieve such balance, it is essential to have flexible work policies and a cultural value of the well-being and health of employees as well. While settling a good example for others, it shows that, one can pursue professional success and still have a fulfilling personal life, which promotes creativity and long-term productivity.

Building better communities, more robust economies, and a more equitable world all depend on empowering women.

To guarantee that women have the tools, chances, and support they need to succeed, barriers in the political, economic, and educational spheres must be removed. Girls should be encouraged to pursue STEM fields from an early age, and educational institutions should support them no matter what, during their academic career.

Retaining women in STEM fields can be facilitated by promoting work-life balance policies and encouraging female representation in leadership roles since they bring unique perspectives, empathy and resilience to leadership roles, qualities increasingly recognized as essential for navigating today’s challenges.

In order to guarantee equitable access to digital education and entrepreneurial opportunities, it is imperative that this gender gap in STEM and entrepreneurship is closed by dismantling systematic barriers and championing policies that support women’s development at all levels. Empowering women in today’s era means leveraging technology, education, and policy changes to create opportunities never seen before.

The crucial first step includes opposing cultural values that restrict women’s roles and appreciating their contributions to all areas of life. In a world free from discrimination, where all women and girls can live fruitful independent lives, contribution to social and economic advancement, and realizing their full potential, is what it means to empower a woman.

However, achieving the gender parity in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) is still a persistent challenge.

Women are still underrepresented in these fields, despite persistent efforts to close this disparity.

Achieving gender neutrality in STEM requires creating a setting in which people are evaluated on the basis of their aptitude, expertise, and enthusiasm rather than their gender. It necessitates tearing down structural obstacles and promoting inclusive behaviours that guarantee everyone has equal access to opportunities. Adopting gender neutrality is not only morally right, but also financially advantageous because diverse teams are typically more creative and productive.

In addition to shattering stereotypes, promoting gender neutrality in STEM encourages girls of future generations to pursue careers in these fields. By highlighting diverse role models and celebrating their achievements, a more inclusive and equitable STEM landscape can be cultivated.

(The author is President of MSM Global)