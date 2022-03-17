FDP on Advances in Materials, Composites

Department of Mechanical Engineering, GITAM School of Technology, is going to organise a three-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on 'Advances in Materials and Composites' at its campus on 23-25 March 2022. Dr P Srinivas, Mechanical HoD, has informed in a press release on Wednesday.

Materials Science and Engineering is an interdisciplinary field that focuses on material properties and microstructures. It advancements have resulted in the design and development of innovative materials for engineering applications necessary for industrial and socio-economic growth. Recent advances have pushed this subject forward, but they have also brought daunting new problems to light.