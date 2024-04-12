Live
Fostiima holds 12-day MDP on tackling teamwork challenges
FOSTIIMA Business School has organised a 2-day Management Development Program aimed at unleashing the potential of interpersonal effectiveness for high performing teams, with a focus on establishing a foundation for understanding challenges and fostering productive working relationships.
The workshop, led by renowned corporate trainer Prof. Samir Bhatia, an IIM-Ahmedabad graduate and successful entrepreneur, intended to provide participants with essential skills to effectively navigate team dynamics and focused on skills required to get unstuck and move on to setting norms.
The program not only offered participants knowledge and skills, but it also trained them in building strong teams and developing a team performance system. The propagation methods included case studies, role-playing, close group analyses, psychometric assessments, and practical learning projects, which were combined with lecture sessions. The event’s program directors, Dr. Subhash Kakkar, Prof. (Dr.) Ruchika Yadav, and Dr. Sweety G. Chhabria, established an excellent platform for fostering collaboration between academia and corporations, facilitating the exploration of high team performance.