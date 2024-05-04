Live
Just In
Mira Rajput sports jewellery designer Falguni Mehta’s jadau for Mumbai fashion show
Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, dazzled in jadau jewels by designer Falguni Mehta at the ‘Legacy of Deft Hands’ show.
Mira turned muse in handcrafted jadau jewellery, adorning an antique finish polki choker with a long Russian emerald pendant to complement her elegant ensemble by JADE.
Mehta joined hands with JADE to unveil a stunning collection of Jadau jewellery at the show, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Bombay, in support of the Textile Gallery of the CSMVS in Mumbai.
Talking about the show, Mehta said in a statement: “In the realm of global jewellery trends, the enduring popularity and contribution of India’s polki and jadau jewels is widely acknowledged.”
“It underscores India’s cultural magnificence and shines through in its ability to blend centuries-old techniques with modern design sensibilities, resulting in unique and breathtaking pieces that transcend trends and time,” she added.
Mehta’s collection showcased uncut diamonds, polkis, pearls, emeralds, and gemstones.