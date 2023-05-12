France PhD Tour 2023 Opportunities for students to pursue PhD

New Delhi: The virtual PhD Tour 2023, organised by the French Embassy in India, is set to showcase opportunities for Indian students to pursue a PhD in France. The online tour will take place from May 22nd to May 25th and feature four webinars, each focusing on a different field of study.

The four thematic webinars will equip students with the necessary information to answer the question of why they should pursue their PhD in France. With almost 70000 PhD candidates in France among which more than 29000 are international PhD candidates, France offers students the opportunity to pursue a world-class doctoral education in a range of fields and to experience the rich culture and history of France.

Elaborating on France’s measures to boost student mobility from India, Dr Nicolas GHERARDI, Deputy Counsellor for Education, Science and Culture, said: “We are pleased to present the 2023 Virtual PhD Tour, which aims to highlight the excellent opportunities for Indian students to pursue a PhD in France. With a wide range of fields of study, cutting-edge research, and world-class universities, France is an ideal destination for ambitious and talented students to excel in their academic and professional careers. Our tour will provide an overview of the French PhD system, funding and scholarship opportunities, and tips on how to find and apply to the best PhD programs. We look forward to welcoming all master’s students and budding researchers who want to discover the fascinating world of doctoral education in France!

Webinars:

1. May, 22nd at 6 pm

Why do my PhD in France?

This session will cover the structure of doctorates and post-doctorate projects in France, tools to find and fund doctoral programmes, and scholarships from the French government and public research institutes.

2. May, 23rd at 6 pm

Health and biology research at PhD level

This session will provide an overview of the life sciences research landscape in France and introduce prominent institutions and researchers in the field.

3. May, 24th at 6 pm

Computer sciences

at PhD level

The session will cover the range of specialized areas that French universities and institutes offer for computer science students and the national program on AI.

4. May, 25th at 6 pm Engineering sciences at PhD level in France

This session will provide an overview of the importance of pursuing a PhD in engineering sciences in France and the financing and duration of a PhD, as well as the international atmosphere among PhD students in France and the interactions with industry.

The virtual PhD Tour 2023 is open to all master’s students and budding researchers in India. Campus France encourages all those interested to join the tour and explore the exciting opportunities available for pursuing a PhD in France.

To know more about PhD in France visit: https://www.ifindia.in/phd-in-france/and Registration link: https://www.ifindia.in/event/phd-tour-2023/