How to make career in Molecular biology

Molecular biology is one of the emerging fields of science having great importance in the field of research, academics and industries as well. The entire life of a molecular biologist is woven around the cell and the molecules. Molecular biology is a broad branch having importance in different associated fields, such as enhancing life span via different treatments including drug discovery, energy generation, agriculture, animal husbandry, increased life span, decreased rate of mortality and many more. Demand for molecular biology has been revealed a rapid increment in the last few years and this growth will increase more rapidly, up to five percent in coming years from 2022 to 2030.

Educational qualifications

To design your career as an established molecular biologist, the minimum essential qualification is 10+2 with 50 per cent marks in PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology). The admission procedure for this course is followed by the entrance exam with minimum 50 per cent of the passing marks. This criterion may vary from university to university. A few of the entrance exams that students can consider to make a career in molecular biology are BIT SAT, CUET, IPU CET, and many more.

For establishing a career as a molecular biologist, graduation is the primary step, which will strengthen your career. BSc with a specialization in Biochemistry, Microbiology, Biotechnology and B Tech in Biotechnology, Molecular and Cellular Engineering and more. Due to tough competition in this field, masters are always more beneficial. Masters in Biotechnology, either M Sc or M. Tech increases the scope of the aspects of nourishment of the career for oneself. The next and most advanced step of career enrichment as a molecular biologist (scientist) is a Ph. D programme.

Skills required

Communication skill is the most important skill for every field. It plays similar importance in the field of molecular biology also. This skill in every aspirant is essential as communication helps to drive the business and provides an efficient way of operating. A molecular biologist must have a thorough command of his communication skills, to communicate the results of the conducted experiments to his colleagues. Communication skills play a vital role.

Interpersonal Management and Project Management is another essential skill which is required for a molecular biologist. Since almost all careers are demanding, the need for flexibility and adaptation to changing time, positive working relationships in the workspace, setting priorities and deadlines for completing work assessment times is a common component of a career are a molecular biologist as well, so project management skills are vital.

Supervisory skills play a vital role as they maintain the balance between time and management abilities. It enables one to decide what is relevant and beneficial for the management. Hence, a molecular biologist also has to monitor and supervise projects and ensure their completion before the deadline, seeking lacking materials in the project.

Role of Molecular Biology

The role played by a molecular biologist is studying and understanding the functional structure and the behaviour of cells in different conditions. As a molecular biologist, the duties will be to conduct experiments such as cloning, DNA extraction, isolation, etc. Understanding the evolutionary processes such as birth, death, reproduction of plants, animals and humans are the roles played by a molecular biologist.

Having a degree in molecular biology, there are many opportunities that an aspirant can choose to build a career. One can choose to be a research specialist and conduct experiments and work in clinical or non-clinical areas. One can also choose to work in a field or a lab. Teaching is another considerable career objective. It provides wide scope to work as professors in degree colleges and universities as well. Another fruitful career prospect one can take into consideration is that of biologists. As a cellular biologist, you will research hormones, drugs, biological processes and more.

The career of a molecular biologist is challenging yet rewarding. And students with great interest, qualifications and skills can make a career in this field with numerous career opportunities. Because the coming era will be an era of biotechnology.

(The author is HOD School of Medical and Allied Services Sanskriti University)