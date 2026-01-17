IIIT Hyd launches online MSc in data science for working professionals

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H), through its Division of Flexible Learning (DFL), has announced the launch of the second edition of its fullyonline Master of Science in Data Science (MSc DS) programme. The two-year, UGC-approved degree is designed to offer rigorous academic training in data science while providing the flexibility required by working professionals and learners unable to attend on-campus classes. The online MSc DS programme enables participants to upskill without disrupting their careers. While the standard duration of the programme is two years, enrolled learners are given the flexibility to complete the degree within a maximum period of four years. The programme is entirely online, making it accessible to students across India and internationally.

A key feature of the programme is that it does not require an entrance examination, allowing a wider and more diverse pool of learners to apply. The curriculum blends strong theoretical foundations with practical, real-world applications, equipping graduates for high-demand roles in the rapidly expanding data science ecosystem.

Explaining the motivation behind the programme, Prof. Venkatesh Choppella, Associate Dean, Division of Flexible Learning, IIIT Hyderabad, said the initiative responds to the growing demand for accessible and high-quality education in data science. He added that the programme aims to prepare learners for one of the fastest-growing global sectors without the constraints of location or rigid schedules.

Prof. Sandeep K. Shukla, Director of IIIT Hyderabad, highlighted the significance of the UGC approval, noting that the degree carries the same standing as any other on-campus Master’s programme. He said the programme enables learners from across India and around the world to gain advanced data science skills relevant to research and industry roles, while pursuing higher education from their homes or workplaces.

With its flexible structure, industry-relevant curriculum, and inclusive admissions approach, the online MSc in Data Science is positioned as a strong option for aspiring data professionals. Applications for the programme are open until 12 February 2026, with no application fee. Classes are scheduled to commence on 6 April2026.

• The programme is fully online and UGC-approved, offering the same academic standing as an on-campus Master’s degree. Learners can complete it in two years, with the flexibility to extend up to four years, making it ideal for working professionals.

• The course combines strong theoretical foundations with real-world applications, preparing students for high-demand roles in data science across industry and research domains.

• With no entrance examination and no application fee, the programme is designed to be inclusive, enabling learners from diverse academic and professional backgrounds across India and globally to upskill without relocating.