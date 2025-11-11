IIM hosts HR summit on people, purpose, and possibilities

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur hosted its flagship HR Summit 2025 on the theme “People, Purpose, and Possibilities”, bringing together distinguished HR professionals, business leaders, and academicians for two days of insightful dialogue on the future of human resource management.

The summit convened over 35 eminent speakers from leading organizations, including Citi, Tata Motors, Bridgestone India, Kyndryl, Accenture, PayU, BPCL, Aster DM Healthcare, and Mosaic Wellness. The event focused on the evolving role of HR in building purpose-driven, ethical, and future-ready organizations.

Suparna Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Rajita Singh, Chief People Officer, Kyndryl, attended as the Guest of Honour. Both leaders shared perspectives on adaptive leadership, ethics, and human-centered transformation in today’s dynamic business ecosystem.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Sanjeev Prashar, Director-in-Charge, IIM Raipur, highlighted the institution’s commitment to fostering leadership that balances performance with purpose. “The future of work demands leaders who think beyond processes and lead with conscience and compassion,” he said. “When people are at the heart of every decision, possibilities multiply, and purpose becomes the foundation of progress.”

Tandon, in her keynote, emphasized the value of trust-based decision-making and ethical leadership. “As organizations embrace rapid change, we must ensure that technology and transformation remain anchored in human values,” she noted.

Delivering the valedictory address, Rajita Singh underlined the expanding strategic influence of HR in shaping inclusive and innovative organizations. “HR today is not a support function—it’s a catalyst aligning people, purpose, and performance,” she said.

The summit featured six panel discussions on contemporary themes, including Leadership with Conscience, Talent Management in the Age of AI and Automation, Sustainable HR: People, Planet, and Profit, and Linking People Strategy to Financial Performance. The discussions underscored how integrating sustainability, ethics, and technology can redefine the modern HR landscape and drive meaningful organizational transformation.