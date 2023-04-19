IIT Kanpur invites applications for new cohorts of eMasters

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is inviting applications for new cohorts (July 2023 intake) of eight eMasters degree programs in Economics and Finance in Business; Economics, Finance & Data Analysis; Economics, Finance, and Public Policy; Quantitative Finance and Risk Management; Financial Technology and Management, Data Science and Business Analytics, Communication Systems, and Sustainable Construction Practices and Project Management.

The IITK eMasters degree programs launched in 2021, are designed to address the talent gap in core areas of Communication Systems, Fintech, Business Finance, Public Policy, Data Science, Analytics, Construction, Cybersecurity and Power regulations. India's economy is rapidly growing and undergoing significant changes fueled by foreign direct investments and economic reforms. The country is now a global hub for material and services sourcing with a focus on manufacturing and service industries.

In addition, sustainable construction has led to a 37% growth in green-certified buildings, while providing numerous job opportunities. Some estimates suggest that the global communications market is expected to reach around $400 billion by 2030, while opportunities for skilled professionals in finance sector, data analytics and fintech startups are set to grow manifold. India requires a highly skilled workforce in all these fields to meet this upcoming talent gap.

IIT Kanpur has designed these programs keeping such requirement in mind. The response to these programs has been phenomenal from the inaugural cohorts, demonstrating the high level of interest among professionals in pursuing further education in these areas.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, says, "The rapid growth of India's economy and the increasing demand for skilled professionals in various industries has created a talent gap that needs to be addressed. IIT Kanpur's eMasters degree programs have witnessed terrific participation from working professionals looking to upskill themselves. The first batches of the programs completed the academic requirements within a year itself. These relatively new programs in Economics and Finance, Data Science and Business Analytics, Communication Systems, and Sustainable Construction Practices are designed to make the workforce agile and future-ready."

The executive-friendly eMasters degree programs do not require a GATE score for applying and can be pursued while being already employed. The flexibility of completion between 1-3 years is an added bonus of these unique programs. The industry relevant programs offer the scope of self-paced learning, coupled with a high-impact format with weekend-only live interactive classes. The 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused real-world curricula are taught by world-class faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur. These also offer a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur.