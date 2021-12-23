IIT-M students see average salary rise by 13%

Mandi: Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi in Himachal Pradesh this year received 166 job offers, comprising seven international placements, officials said on Wednesday.

The average salary rose by 13 per cent, while the median salary 16 per cent. The highest package saw a hike of nine per cent compared to the previous year.

The international offers from companies comprise Accenture, Enjoy LLC, and Weather News, says the institute.

Top recruiters include Google, Microsoft, Samsung Bangalore, Adobe, Walmart, Sprinklr, Paytm, Amazon, Indeed, Cashfree, Nference, Flipkart, Mindtickle, Texas Instruments, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Ceremorphic, Addverb, L&T, ZS, Deloitte, Viscadia, Capgemini, KPMG, TCS, Reliance Jio, and LTI. "In the drive, the institute has noticed a significant growth in terms of the number of offers and an increase in participation from the diversified companies, which has become possible due to practicum-based and industry-oriented curriculum," Tushar Jain, Advisor, Career and Placement Cell, IIT Mandi, was quoted as saying.

"Since students have undergone regular online classes and their exams, whether written or viva-voice also went online, their performance was remarkable in this interaction," he added.

Fifty-one students got pre-placement offers before the start of the final placement drive in mid-October.

The jobs in demand include product engineer, research and development engineer, software engineer, hardware engineer, business analyst, financial analyst and marketing analyst.