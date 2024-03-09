Importance & role of sports quota in colleges and universities

The World grapples with calls for unity and spirit to stand and face global challenges together. From conferences to conventions, from volunteering to lobbying, nothing brings people together than the indomitable emotions that sports fill them up with. Sport is a unifying force that many leaders acknowledge. On a national level, very few achievements match up to those in sports when it comes to igniting the patriotic spirit among citizens. What comes to our minds at the mention of the 2011 World Cup? India! The resounding cheer immediately fills a proud Indian’s ears. Irrespective of caste, creed, colour or religion, sport indefinitely unites a nation. It’s a profession that brings people together from all walks of life.



Moreover, in a country as vast as ours, where youth accounts for 66% of the population, and where more than 800 million persons are below the age of 35 years, we cannot undermine the importance of sports for all-round development and fitness. The last few years have seen a surge in opportunities for youth to participate in different kinds of sports and represent their country at international level, and it is now widely accepted that one can build a reputable career through sports just as much as through education and sports quotas have contributed in recognizing talent from far-flung regions of our country. Sports quota systems in colleges and universities have long been recognized as crucial mechanisms for promoting sportsmanship, talent development, and overall student growth. By offering admission and academic incentives to talented athletes, these institutions acknowledge the value of sports in shaping well-rounded individuals.

Opens up Opportunities for all

Quota in sports promotes inclusivity and provides opportunities to athletes even from less privileged groups. It helps them access resources which otherwise elude them due to financial constraints. How often have we heard stories of some of our best athletes coming from humble or non-privileged backgrounds?

Gives Flight to Dreams

Sports Quota allows aspiring athletes to give sufficient time to training and making their dreams true. Institutions like Stanford University are prime examples of acknowledging sports because of which the university has more than 250 Olympic medals in its name. Many other institutions across the globe that encourage sports have set such examples.

Develops skills that academics alone won’t

I believe what sports teach, one can never learn in the four walls of a classroom; academics and sports have to go hand in hand. Values like teamwork, integrity, decision-making, being selfless, keeping a positive attitude and more are something that one learns more easily on the field than otherwise - all of which are extremely important to unleash other talents in academics or work-place.

Promotes Sportsmanship and Talent

One of the primary objectives of sports quotas in educational institutions is to encourage sportsmanship and talent development.

Fosters Holistic Development and Growth

It is essential for the world to understand the good in sports and not just view it as a fun-time activity. Sports enhance physical fitness, improve mental well-being and overall academic performance, which can also make a sports quota student emerge as a positive influence on other batch mates. Moreover, by attracting students from various backgrounds, sports quotas can foster inclusivity and cultural exchange within campuses.

Sports & Academic Institutions

Colleges and universities with a robust sports quota system often gain a reputation for their athletic achievements.

This recognition can attract talented athletes and create a competitive environment that elevates the institution’s standing both locally and nationally. Successful sporting endeavours generate positive publicity and foster a sense of pride among students, faculty, and alumni. Such achievements contribute to the overall branding and image of the institution, attracting more students and generating opportunities for collaboration with other organizations.

Concerns

Allegations of favouritism have marred the sports quota scenario in India over the years. While sports quota systems offer numerous advantages, concerns regarding favouritism and compromised academic standards are often raised. To ensure transparent selection processes, a clear criteria should be established and communicated by the respective authorities. The emphasis should be on balancing academic excellence with sporting potential, ensuring that deserving candidates are admitted.

The importance and role of sports quotas in colleges and universities cannot be overstated. It provides a platform for talented athletes to pursue their dreams while acquiring quality education. The main purpose of why sports quotas are designed is to ensure that focussed sportspersons can pursue their academic and athletic goals simultaneously.

(The author is Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, Faridabad)