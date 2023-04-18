Lecture on Intellectual Property Rights delivered

Hyderabad: Dr G R Raghavender, an eminent expert in intellectual property rights, of the Central Secretariat Services, has exhorted the researchers and students to adopt ethical practices in research and respect the copyrights of others.

Dr Raghavender was delivering a special lecture on the theme "Intellectual Property Rights, Plagiarism, and Copyright in Digital Era," at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus, here, on Monday.

He said that the intellectual property rights and their protection were assuming importance at the global level and added that it is the duty of everyone to respect and abide by the laws relevant.

He lamented that the culture of piracy was rampant in the digital world and called for the stringent adherence of the laws related to the copyright.

"We need to respect the creators and their creativity, and maintain the sanctity of originality," he added.

"In the ancient period, knowledge was free and the advent of modern printing technology resulted in the creation of business models and copyright systems," he said.

He advised the researchers, despite being good at paraphrasing, they should always refer and cite the original works and give due credit.

During his lecture, Dr. Raghavender listed out the rights of authors, filmmakers, publishers, and translators.

He also dwelt upon the emerging aspects like the use of ChatGPT in the research activities and various ethical issues concerned.

The lecture was held at the initiative of Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, EFLU, and Member, UGC, New Delhi, to promote the ethical practices related to the intellectual property rights and copyrights.

Senior academic administrators, faculty members, research scholars, and students were present in large numbers.