Lock the box: Bookchor to hold used book fair

Hyderabad: Bookchor, a unique conceptual book store of new and used books; is hosting India's biggest used books fair, 'Lock the Box' in Hyderabad, from December 24th, 2021 to January 2nd, 2022 at Vasavi Kalyana Mandapam, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad. The book fair hosted in the city last year was a roaring success, with over 10 thousand visitors visiting the exhibition and over 4 lakhs books being sold.

The much-awaited Bookchor's book fair is a not-to-miss opportunity for bibliophiles in Hyderabad to stack their bookshelves with their favourite reads. The unique 'Lock The Box' from BookChor enables avid readers to curate their own box of books to lighten up this Christmas and New Year season, said Vidyut Sharma, Co-founder.

Lock the Box is a golden opportunity for bookworms to get all of their favourite reads at highly subsidised prices. One can select the books of their choice from the wide range of collections at the fair and put them in a box till it gets filled and pays a pre-fixed rate.

Lock The Box, offers three different sized box options as Odysseus which fits in at least 10 to 11 books at ₹1199 only; Perseus box priced at ₹1,799 can easily accommodate 17 to 19 books and Hercules box priced at ₹2,999 which can hold up to 30 to 32 books.