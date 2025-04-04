National Vitamin C Day: Vitamin C: An essential nutrient for health and well-being

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a vital nutrient that plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health. As a powerful antioxidant, it supports the immune system, promotes healthy skin, and aids in wound healing. Despite its importance, many people do not consume enough Vitamin C, which can lead to fatigue, weakened immunity, and poor skin health.

One of Vitamin C’s most well-known benefits is its role in strengthening the immune system. It helps the body fight infections by enhancing the production of white blood cells and protecting them from damage.

Regular intake of Vitamin C-rich foods like oranges, strawberries, bell peppers, and kiwis can reduce the severity and duration of colds and other infections.

Beyond immunity, Vitamin C is essential for collagen production, a protein responsible for skin elasticity, joint health, and wound healing. A deficiency in Vitamin C can lead to dry skin, slow healing of wounds, and an increased risk of bruising. Additionally, its antioxidant properties help combat free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and certain cancers.

Since the body cannot produce or store Vitamin C, it is important to include it in daily meals. While natural sources are the best way to meet daily requirements, supplements can be an option for those with dietary restrictions. The recommended daily intake varies, but for adults, it typically ranges from 65 to 90 mg per day.