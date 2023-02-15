New emerging technologies generate galore job opportunities

The applications of new emerging technologies encompass Artificial Intelligence(AI), 5G, block chain, autonomous systems, cloud computing, digital mechanisms, quantum computing etc., will certainly not only improving living conditions of people from present level to next level but also creating galore new job opportunities to unemployed youth in India as well at International agencies.



Of late, most of the international agencies have started reduction of jobs due to advent of innovation in new emerging technologies, on the other hand, it has also lead to explore how the new emerging technologies promising and also creating huge job opportunities to unemployed youth.

Startup jobs



India is third largest startup ecosystem globally with more than 60,000 startups globally and has huge potential to create job opportunities. India's burgeoning startup economy has generated lakhs of jobs in last few years. Experts believes that it can generate 100 million new jobs. As startups has huge scope for entrepreneurial ventures, it not only provides jobs but also create self-employment opportunities in emerging startups such as fin-tech, logistics, Internet of things (IOA), supply chains, Internet and software securities and ed-tech.

At this juncture, the application of emerging technologies such as Big data, AI, block chain, plays a key role for formulation of economy. The financing agencies should provide finance to the unorganised manufacturing firms to shift their strategies to make them more sustainable in order to reduce their cost of production and deliver the goods at competitive rate, which in turn helps them to enhance their income to provide galore job opportunities to unemployed youth and to promote self-employment instead of wage employment.

Promising 5G jobs



In coming years 5G of Telcom sector has more job opportunities and can create more than 45000 jobs, however, the jobs related to 5G sector is not confined to Telcom but also sectors like health care, retail trade, automobiles and manufacturing organised and unorganised.

The hiring may take place from the professions of networking engineers, AI and machine learning experts, designers, cloud computing expert, cyber security specialists and data scientists and data analytic experts.

In recent survey found that 70% of the enterprises in India likely to make the highest investment in 5G as compared to other emerging technologies, such as quantum computing, edge computing, analytics and AI, and blockchain in the next three years.

As the usage of 5G increases the number of risks associated with it are cyber-attacks and data breaches are paramount for enterprises in India.

At the same time, Indian enterprises explore 5G's relationship with other emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain. Therefore more job opportunities exist in 5G related profiles.

Robotics job opportunities

Another promising area is advanced robotics which may need skilled and semi-skilled professionals in auto manufacturing, health care, transport, robots and automation will definitely shape the way we work in future with gargantuan potential for improvements in productivity, increased national competitiveness and the improved quality, and remuneration, of work .

Governments and firms must provide supporting investments in research and development in robotics and, most importantly, providing education and skills re-training for existing and future workers.

Blockchain job opportunities

The application of blockchain technology has huge demand in travel and tourism industry with digital strategies and apps will disrupt tourism sector to connect medical and ancient tourist destinations.

Cloud computing



Cloud computing is another promising technology offering jobs for professionals as cloud administrator, cloud support engineer, cloud security analyst, cloud network engineer, cloud software engineer and cloud administration engineer.

Legal technology job opportunities



The new job avenues in legal sector also a promising for professionals from ICT and data analytics. In addition to these micro-technology is also creating jobs in digital banking, connectivity and transport services.

These above technologies open avenues for new jobs. To harness potential, what we require is to build institutional capabilities and train the young workforce for these sectors. There exists huge demand for skill building, not just in these emerging technologies but in the existing industries as well.

Today, in manufacturing, only 10 per cent have received some form of training. In agriculture, construction and trade, only five per cent and in finance, it is six per cent. Overall, not more than six per cent workers are trained in India. While there are definite margins for skilled personnel, the attempt to deliver skill-training could itself generate sizeable employment.

To sum up, sufficient institutional capabilities are required to train the workforce for future jobs and impart skills to the existing force, the threat to job loss could be a lesser menace.