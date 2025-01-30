Nexora: A celebration of innovation and technology

Hyderabad: G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) hosted Nexora 2025; National-Level Technical Fest, bringing together bright minds from across the country. Organised by the institute’s esteemed student Professional Societies—including ISTE, CSI, IEEE, I&I, ACM, IE, IETE, and R&D—the event showcased cutting-edge innovation and technical excellence.

Activities featured Paper Presentations, Poster Presentations, and the much-anticipated Aarani 1.0 Hackathon. The project expo provided a platform for students to showcase groundbreaking projects and innovative technological solutions. The drone show, robotics show, and electric vehicle show captivated the audience, highlighting advancements in modern technology.

Beyond these flagship events, the festival also featured 26 parallel technical and non-technical activities, including engaging competitions like tech race, tech trivia, and tech tanka, designed to foster creativity, problem-solving, and technical expertise.