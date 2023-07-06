Overcoming language barriers: Strategies for students

In our increasingly interconnected world, the pursuit of education abroad is on the rise. This experience offers immense potential for personal and academic growth. However, language barriers can pose a challenge. Whether studying in Canada, the USA, or Japan, international students frequently encounter the obstacle of language barriers. Nonetheless, with the right strategies and mindset, these students can overcome these hurdles and thrive in their academic endeavors.



It is important to recognize that language barriers are not the only challenges faced by international students. They also navigate cultural and social changes that come with studying in a foreign country. Such transitions can be overwhelming, leading to a temporary decline in confidence and a fear of judgment based on language proficiency and adaptability.

In this article, we will explore some valuable strategies to help international students navigate language barriers and make the most of their educational experience.

Plan your journey and develop basic language skills

When planning to study abroad, students should research the country they wish to pursue their education in and become aware of the predominant languages spoken there. Armed with this knowledge, they can take proactive steps to prepare themselves for their study abroad experience. One crucial step is to enroll in a basic language course specific to the country they will be studying in. Online platforms and popular apps like Duolingo offer a wide range of resources for language learning, providing students with the opportunity to easily gain a basic level of communication skill in their host country’s language.

Those who put in consistent effort and practice often will be successful in learning any new language. Students should enroll in language courses specifically designed for non-native speakers, participate in conversation groups or language exchange programs, and make an effort to engage with native speakers.

Additionally, reading books, newspapers, and articles in the target language enhances vocabulary and comprehension. Acquiring proficiency in the language not only enables students to communicate effectively, but also boosts their self-esteem and confidence. Being proficient in English gives Indian students a distinct advantage when considering popular study abroad destinations, as most of these countries are English-speaking. India, with a significant English-speaking population, provides students with a solid foundation in the language, enabling them to overcome potential language barriers more easily.

Embrace cultural immersion

Language and culture are intricately connected. To enhance language proficiency, international students should immerse themselves in the culture of the language they are learning. Engaging in activities that expose them to native speakers and their customs is crucial. Attending cultural events, joining student organizations, and forming friendships with people from diverse backgrounds are important steps. By immersing themselves in the language and culture, international students not only improve their language skills but also gain a deeper understanding of the society they are studying in.

Utilize support services and keep practicing

Most educational institutions offer support services to assist international students with language barriers. These services typically include writing centers, language tutors, or language exchange programs. International students should take advantage of these resources to seek guidance and feedback on their language skills. Professional tutors and mentors within these support services can provide valuable insights, helping students identify areas for improvement and offering effective strategies to overcome language barriers more effectively.

Effective communication involves not only speaking but also active listening. International students should make a conscious effort to improve their listening skills by watching movies and TV shows, or listening to podcasts in their target language. It is important to pay attention to pronunciation, intonation, and idiomatic expressions. Engaging in conversations with native speakers whenever possible, even if it initially feels intimidating, is crucial. By practicing and engaging in conversation, international students will become more comfortable and fluent in the language over time.

Seek peer support

The basic quality one should possess to overcome the language barrier is to be courageous enough to ask for help with friends and professors. One cannot learn if they are not willing to reach out to people for help. Connecting with fellow international students who are facing similar language challenges can be incredibly valuable. Forming study groups or participating in language exchange programs with peers can provide a supportive environment for practicing and improving language skills. Sharing experiences, exchanging study materials, and offering constructive feedback can foster a sense of community and mutual growth.

While language barriers may initially appear daunting, international students have the ability to overcome them through perseverance and the application of effective strategies. It is important to remember that the journey towards language proficiency may present challenges; however, the rewards that await are immeasurable. By embracing the opportunity to learn and grow, international students can undoubtedly conquer language barriers and thrive in their educational journey.

(The author is Chief Experience Officer, ApplyBoard)