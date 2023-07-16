Paving the way for opportunities for students across India

The Math League Olympiad will provide schools across India with a unique platform to compete at the global level. Participating students will not only gain international exposure but also have the opportunity to showcase their skills alongside students from different countries. This partnership aims to foster a spirit of healthy competition and inspire students to excel in mathematics.

Noida: StudyAttic, a leading EdTech firm, announced partnership with Math League, headquartered in New Jersey, USA. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the field of education and paves the way for exciting opportunities for students across India. The first event under this partnership, The Math League Olympiad, is scheduled to take place in the last week of November 2023.

The Math League, known for its rich history of promoting and nurturing mathematical excellence, conducts challenging competitions that encourage students to push their limits and develop a deep appreciation for the subject. By joining forces with StudyAttic, Math League aims to expand its reach and impact in India, a country known for its strong emphasis on education.

“Together, we will provide a transformative experience for students, empowering them to enhance their mathematical skills and gain exposure to the international circuit. We believe this collaboration will open doors to endless possibilities and set new benchmarks in education.” Said Chhavi, Vice President of Alliance and Partnerships at StudyAttic

The Math League Olympiad, the first event organized as part of this partnership, will bring together schools from all across India to compete in a challenging and comprehensive examination. The Olympiad will test students’ mathematical aptitude, problem-solving abilities, and critical thinking skills. It will serve as a platform to identify the brightest young minds in mathematics and recognize their achievements on a global scale.

The top-performing students in The Math League Olympiad will receive an invitation to participate in the Math League Tournament, scheduled to be held in July 2024. This tournament, gathering talented students from around the world, will be a truly enriching experience for the participants. They will have the opportunity to engage in rigorous competition, exchange ideas, and learn from each other’s mathematical prowess. Even students who do not qualify for the Math League Tournament will be rewarded for their participation. Math League, USA, will provide each participant with a participation certificate, acknowledging their dedication and commitment to mathematical excellence. StudyAttic, known for its innovative digital learning solutions, continues to revolutionize education by providing students with comprehensive learning experiences. The partnership with Math League reinforces StudyAttic’s commitment to offering world-class opportunities for students to excel in their academic journey.