Seerat-un-Nabi educational initiative identifies ‘100 Gems’ for advanced training programmes

Hyderabad: A large-scale Seerat-un-Nabi competition concluded at Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam, drawing a gathering of more than 2,000 participants here on Tuesday. The concluding ceremony was addressed by international motivational speaker Munawar Zama, who highlighted the importance of structured learning and character development.

The faith-based educational initiative was organized under the supervision of the mosque’s Imam, Maulana Ahsan Al Hamoomi, with the objective of promoting systematic study of the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Participants from diverse backgrounds—including students, working professionals, and senior citizens—took part in the program.

According to the organizers, around 1,200 candidates appeared for written examinations conducted in two sessions after a three-month preparation period. Study materials were made available in multiple languages to ensure wider participation. Addressing the gathering, Munawar Zama, Founder and CEO of English House Academy, announced the selection of 100 top-performing participants, referred to as the “100 Gems,” who will be enrolled in advanced development programs.

These programs will focus on communication skills, debating, and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. He also announced a 50 percent fee concession for deserving candidates and full scholarships for orphaned students. Maulana Ahsan Al Hamoomi proposed the introduction of annual leadership camps for the selected participants to further enhance their sense of social responsibility and community engagement.

The event witnessed several moving moments, including senior citizens returning to examination halls after several decades. Organizers announced plans to make the Seerat-un-Nabi competition an annual event, with possibilities of expanding it to other parts of India.