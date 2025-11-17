Students take the lead: How it is redefining college culture

Whatif a youth festival didn’t just happen once a year in one city but came alive on every campus across India — built, led, and experienced by students themselves? That idea gave birth to the Summit at Campus (SAC) by Under25 — a travelling youth movement that has transformed how students experience creativity, collaboration, and leadership.

By 2025, SAC had already completed 100 Summits, touching campuses across the country and connecting over 490,000 students on the ground. But behind those numbers lies a deeper story — one of students stepping into roles of responsibility, ownership, and real-world learning.

Every SAC is entirely student-driven. Through the Under25 Fellowship, students apply, train, and earn the license to host their own Summit on campus. They plan everything — from programming and outreach to operations and brand collaborations. This means they’re not just participants; they’re producers. For many, it’s the first time they experience what it means to lead a team, manage deadlines, handle budgets, and create something impactful for their peers.

The journey often begins with a spark — a group of students wanting to bring something new to their college. What follows is months of planning, coordination, and problem-solving. It’s rarely easy, but that’s where the real learning happens. Fellows often describe SAC as their “first real-world project,” where they learn resilience, communication, and teamwork in ways no classroom could teach.

In the lead-up to each summit, campuses buzz with activity — open mic nights, workshops, student talent hunts, and brainstorming sessions. These pre-events build excitement and community, allowing students to showcase their ideas and creativity. By the time the summit day arrives, it’s no longer just an event — it’s a celebration of student initiative.

Colleges across India — from IITs and IIMs to design and media schools — have embraced SAC as a platform that gives students space to experiment, fail, learn, and grow. For the participants, meeting creators, performers, and industry voices isn’t just entertainment — it’s exposure. They get to see how creative industries work up close and how ideas turn into action.

SAC isn’t just a festival. It’s a living example of what happens when students are trusted with ownership — they rise to the occasion, take charge, and create something meaningful. In the process, they discover that leadership isn’t about titles or grades, but about curiosity, collaboration, and courage.